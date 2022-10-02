With cars lining the street 100 yards in either direction, the parking lot and gymnasium filled to capacity and an overflow room set up for fans, Friday night’s volleyball game between the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars and the Notre Dame High School Royals had all the indications of something special.

Early last month, when the two teams met on Academy’s floor in Hagåtña, an epic battle featuring the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam’s only two undefeated teams, the visiting Royals won the four-set thriller. But in this latest installment, which took place at ND’s gym in Talo’fo’fo’, and with a chance to tie the Royals for first place, the Cougars got their revenge. In just over an hour and a half, Academy defeated the Royals 25-21, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23.

“Tonight was just about passing. They had their runs, we had our runs, it's just a matter of who had less mistakes,” said Cougars head coach Manny Guarin.

Guarin said that both matches could have gone either way.

“Unfortunately, last time we played we didn’t have two girls and now we have them. We’re just getting stronger,” Guarin said. “This isn’t playoffs, but at least it gives us an indication of where we are at the end of the season."

With the win, the Cougars tied the Royals atop the standing at 8-1.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Cougars will play the Guam High School Panthers on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Royals will play the Guahan Academy Charter School Starfish.

If both the Cougars and Royals win those matches, they will finish the season with identical 9-1 records, but ND will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed. In their head-to-head matches, both teams won four sets, but Notre Dame won 99 points, 11 more than Academy.

Errors and patience

Although the first two sets were close, the Royals’ errors added up as Academy remained consistent, chasing down shots and capitalizing on Notre Dame’s mistakes. For much of the first two sets, the Royals seemed content on feeding left outside hitter Faith Piper. But the normally sure-bet Piper hadn't found her range, sending several kill attempts past the baseline.

In both opening sets, three straight team errors gifted the frames to the Cougars.

In the third and fourth sets, Piper, to a chant of MVP, elevated her play and racked up kills. In set No. 2, the senior pounded four thunderous spikes. Aiding the Royals’ high-powered offense, middle blocker Mercedes Cruz added two taps to the open court, a kill and a block. As the Royals worked their way into the match, Cruz’s high-level play gave Notre Dame the boost they had been waiting for. With Piper and Cruz’s net games in effect, senior Seniayath Bell was strong from the service line. In the third set, Bell hit a kill shot and a pair of aces. On set point, she hit the set-winning ace.

Also in the third set, Notre Dame's Jaeana Lizama added two kills and an ace.

With one set in their favor and momentum on their side, Notre Dame scrapped their way back into the match.

In the fourth set, on a kill shot from Genice Torres, Academy took the lead, 17-16. Several points later, at 24-20, the Cougars arrived at match point. With four match points in hand, nerves appeared to get the best of Academy. After two straight errors, the Royals pulled with two points. On their third try at the match, a block from Cruz pulled the Royals within a single point, 24-23. On match point No. 4, Academy’s Hinengi San Nicolas finished the Royals’ run with a kill.

“We've been practicing for this and hard work pays off,” San Nicolas said.

For the Cougars’ Natasha Kelly, a 15-year-old sophomore, the win felt good on more than one level. Besides losing to the Royals in their first of two regular-season meetings, she injured herself in that match.

“I bruised both my tendons,” she said. “So it felt really good to get back on the court and just be there with my team and fight hard for it.”

Kelly added that she felt a little guilty winning the match on ND’s Senior Night, but “it felt really good.”