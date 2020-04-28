The threat of COVID-19 is expected to linger for months with a potential resurgence in the fall. These are uncertain times that are sure to create long-term impact on our lives, and for many, that includes playing sports.

Sports are a major aspect of our lives, providing socialization and health benefits for all ages. Living on an island offers limited opportunities to test athletes to their limits. To raise the level of play and game IQ for all age levels, many teams travel off island for international competition

Unfortunately, off-island competitions require money. To offset costs, sport clubs, teams and athletes rely in large part on community support to organize, find facilities and travel to international competitions.

When our favorite pastimes are able to get back into action, there will be a greater need for community than ever before, as many leagues and sports associations may see sponsorship money shrink due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

“The effects will definitely change mindset and goals as we know it,” Special Olympics CEO Frank Florig told The Guam Daily Post.

Socially distant fundraisers

Even when it’s safe to say play ball, we can expect social distancing to also impact how teams will raise money. The effect that will have on grassroots fundraising efforts that drive the island’s recreational, prep and professional sports is yet to be determined.

Florig says, “New approaches and innovative ways to fundraise will need to be looked at.”

“I think you will see an increase in lunch plate fundraisers, less car wash or bar fundraisers. We will also see an increase in monetary pledges and other fundraising programs,” added Florig.

'We will have to really get creative'

While it is difficult enough to cover costs for local events, teams venturing off island require a full schedule of fundraisers. This puts added stress on coaches and parents to plan for expenses that can exceed $3,000 per person.

The Guam 15U National Baseball Team is set to make history when they compete in the pinnacle of their sport, the 2020 World Baseball Softball Classic 15U World Cup in Playa Del Carmen, Monterrey, Mexico from Aug. 14-23.

Team Guam coach Isaac Cruz expects social distancing to minimize the team’s ability to hold big money events, such as golf tournaments or 5K races.

“We will have to really get creative and use all our resources,” says Cruz.

Cruz also predicts GoFundMe campaigns and lunch plates to become popular, social-distance friendly options, adding, “We definitely need to hustle and try to get our government involved also.”

“My biggest worry is the player’s parents who might pull out because of the outbreak,” says Cruz.

In the end, the burden may fall on teams, players and parents to pay more out of pocket if they want to play.

With so much uncertainty, players and coaches can only focus on what they can control.

“We are just trying to stay active by doing drills and workouts at home,” said Sherwin Paet, coach for the Dededo Yellow Jackets youth basketball club and the St. Paul cross country and track-and-field teams. His high school teams often compete in Japan, most recently at the 2019 Asia Pacific Invitational held in October. For now, he said, his focus is on the island's safety.

“When the time comes, our athletes will be ready. I honestly don’t know what to expect because safety is number one priority.”