You may not know his name, but if you've watched Southern High compete in track, cross-country or basketball, you've seen him.

When you win the senior superlative of “Best Hair," you have a lot to live up to. Armed with a ton of hair and a huge smile, Southern High School senior Craig Vegafria's easygoing attitude toward others and a driving work ethic that he imposes upon himself make him a welcome addition to every team he's competed with, his coaches say.

For Vegafria, that work ethic is the way he was raised, attributing it to his parents’ philosophy and to the coaches who have continually pushed him to do more.

Southern High basketball coach Tony Taianao said he met Vegafria his first year as a Dolphin.

Vegafria's drive to do his best every time is what Taianao said he noticed first.

"He would always finish first or top three in all of our conditioning drills," Taianao said. "He always worked hard to do his best even though some of the other guys just did the bare minimum."

That work ethic carried itself well off the court, Taianao said, adding Vegafria often stayed back after lunch intramural games to clean up, or ensured he was the first on the court for a workout.

"He never missed a beat. ... He was always trying to get better. He was constantly grinding," Taianao said of Vegafria's commitment to being better. "He would go to the village courts after practice and would work on his craft. I never had to ask him to try harder. That was all he knew. I give tremendous credit to his family and former coaches for helping foster such an amazing young man."

Taianao said he admired Vegafria's work ethic and his ability to set that example for others.

"I wish every player had a quarter of the commitment that Craig has," Taianao said. "I am beyond blessed to have been able to meet and work with Craig.”

Finding life on the hardwood

Always the “little guy” when he was younger, Vegafria has learned to embrace that people always underestimated him, often surprising them when he uses his speed to blow past them or his vertical leap and strength to sneak in for a board.

“In the seventh grade and beginning of eighth, I was under 5 feet,” he said, laughing. “I’m 5-foot-6 now, but I wish I was taller.”

For Vegafria, the work ethic his coach praised is something he’s come to rely upon.

“Being the smallest in a sport where height is desired would be the biggest challenge I had,” he said, admitting he was sometimes more timid and afraid to push hard when he was younger because the other athletes were bigger.

In eighth grade, he was cut from his middle school basketball team. But Vegafria channeled the frustration into fuel, hitting the grind in the offseason, eventually making the cut for his high school basketball team despite being surrounded by talented taller guys.

“I overcame that and didn’t let my height define me,” he said. “And now I think I can play any position and I can stand my ground on the court. I’m not intimidated by anyone anymore.”

When he first transferred to Southern, Vegafria had to find his own way but, he says, he figured it out pretty quick.

“My first year playing, I got the role of being captain,” he said. “I’m always told about my work ethic and the way I work with others. It’s just the way I was taught from when I started playing. I had amazing coaches.”

While he has competed in several sports, Vegafria said basketball is his favorite sport.

“It’s like a getaway and stress reliever that it also fun,” he said. “When I’m mad, happy, sad, etc., basketball is something I’ll always do no matter what my mood is.”

Finding a home on the track

Blessed with a high vertical jump and a natural athleticism, Vegafria said he decided to try cross-country and track to stay in shape for his favorite sport.

He discovered he had a knack for running, popping 18-minute times on the 5K cross-country course to become one of the school’s top runners. He embraced the middle-distance and long-distance events in track.

“I barely knew anything about cross and track, but I was naturally skilled,” he said. “I loved the bond with the teams, especially with those sports.”

When asked if maybe he could have run faster if he toned back the hair, Vegafria took the comment in stride, laughing it off.

“I know, I know,” he said. “I was gonna braid it for track.”

Southern’s track and cross-country coach, Marvin Linder, said Vegafria was “a natural talent.”

However, that talent shined only because of Vegafria’s commitment, work ethic and a never-say-die mentality.

“Whatever he puts his mind to, he can accomplish," Linder said. "He never complains and always responds to the work that is necessary for running."

Vegafria was on course to medal in track this year, Linder said, a testament to his growth in the sport.

"I will miss him terribly next year," Linder said. "It was an honor to coach his class. I had them boys since freshman year. When I lose a class of athletes, it hurts knowing I won’t see them, but it also motivates me for the next group coming in the fall!”

Future plans

A student with the Guam Community College marketing program at Southern, Vegafria has a leg up, already receiving some credits if he attends GCC. For now, Vegafria, who held an A average all four years of high school, is exploring his options.

“I want to go to University of Guam, but I’m not sure” he said, adding another career goal is to become a firefighter and GCC fits that career goal better.

Though high school is done, Vegafria knows somehow he will want to give back to the Tuninos program, maybe helping "out my old coaches with their players." If the stars align, he would love for the opportunity to continue playing ball at the next level, he said.

The possibilities are endless. Either way, Vegafria said he is looking forward to whatever comes next.

Q&A

Q: What role did your parents play?

A: My parents are my biggest supporters. They’re always there for me and they're always by my side since the beginning.

Q: What’s a quote you live by and why?

A: “I can except failure, Everyone fails at something. But I CAN’T accept not trying” - Michael Jordan.

I live by that because it’s relatable. I’ve failed before but I didn’t let that stop me from doing great things. I was a returnee in eighth grade and got cut from the basketball team, but still went on and played high school basketball WAY better than before. I was scared to fail, but I wasn’t scared to try and I succeeded, thankfully.

Q: Advice to incoming freshmen?

A: Don’t rush into anything and don’t slack either. Take your time and do your thing. Be around people with good influences on you and make you a better person. Don’t fit in. Just be you. If you’re gonna do something, but you’re holding yourself back, GO FOR IT. You got many years to try again, if you don’t make it. I, for sure, didn’t give up.

Q: Anybody you want to thank?

A: I would like to thank Coach (Arleen) Mad for teaching me most of the things I know and use today. I’d like to thank thank Coach Will Stinnett for the beginning, giving me the opportunity as someone who was new to the game. Even though he probably doesn’t remember me. LOL. I’d like to thank Coach Tim Edillor and Coach Gio Carino for teaching me the sauce. And my running coaches Coach Riza Tugade and Coach Marvin Linder for all they’ve done for me. And, Coach Tony Taianao for continually supporting and guiding me.

Q: What’s your favorite sport?

A: Basketball would be my favorite sport. I love the game so much and I’ve worked so hard to be the player I am today. With the encouragement from my coaches, I give it all to them. I wouldn’t be the player I am without them.

Q: What’s something people may not know about you?

A: I surprise a lot of players because I have a high vertical and my strength for a “little guy."

Q; If you could go on a run with anyone in the world right now, who would it be and why?

A: I’d like to go on a run with NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. He’s my favorite player because I love his game and how he lets the game come to him.

Q: If you could have a day without responsibilities, what would you do?

A: I’d go to the pier with friends so we could swim and have a game of basketball. Just good vibes all around and that’s what I like.

Q: How have sports enhanced your life?

A: Playing sports kept me out of trouble and also helped me keep my grades and attendance up. They always told us in every sport, that we are student-athletes, not athlete-students. And I always thought about school first. My priorities were to keep my grades and attendance good.