Crisostomo lifts Lightning at buzzer

Former Guam resident Cayden-Jrake Mesa Crisostomo got to live every baller's dream.

In a tight game against league rival Spanaway Middle School, the 13-year-old shooting guard from Liberty Middle School hit a long trey with 12 ticks on the clock to tie up the game at 79. A foul gave Spanaway two shots at the charity stripe. Another foul gave the Liberty Middle School Lightning a pair where they made one of two from the stripe to make it 81-80.

Down by one with a second on the clock before a standing-room-only crowd, Crisostomo inbounded the ball. A quick pass back and the 13-year-old shooting guard launched a Hail Mary from half-court, banking in as the buzzer went off, igniting a celebration with chants of "That's my boy!" from his supportive family ringing through the gym.

"The feeling was amazing, having my team and the crowd going crazy," he said. "My brother ran down from the top of the bleachers and was holding me up in the middle of the pileup, I was just trying not to get buried."

A family passion

Basketball is a family passion, with uncles and cousins all loving the sport. His mom, Lisa Henderson, formerly of Malojloj, has embraced the sport wholeheartedly. The Washington family was proud as they talked of their Guam roots with several members of the family who love to play ball.

Crisostomo, who left Guam in 2012 when his mom relocated to Puyallup, Washington, said he never got a chance to play on Guam, but he definitely hopes to get the opportunity to ball up on island one day.

"Our parents send video clips back and forth, and it’s cool to see everyone doing so good," he said. "My first cousin, Kyler Aflleje, is always in the newspaper for his basketball skills and all-star games and stuff like that. ... Basketball is kind of a family thing, you can say."

A self-proclaimed hype man who enjoys the relationships he's made with his teammates, Crisostomo said his team has been getting better every year. His school won the championship the last five years, but is sporting a brand new roster this year.

"This year, we have a new set of guys, and we’re working to find our chemistry," he said. "I like to think I bring the energy, I like to cheer on our guys, get them hyped up."

It takes a village

For Crisostomo and his brother, Dylin, basketball is their thing. The duo play other sports but have found an affinity for the hardwood.

"We’re always at the park in our neighborhood playing and practicing," he said. "If we don’t have practice or it’s a weekend, my mom or stepdad will take us up to the YMCA or LA Fitness where we can play against random people."

The duo spend a lot of time honing their game and working with their stepdad, Anh Tuan Henderson.

"I think I could definitely use more practice with dribbling and ball control," Crisostomo said. "At home, my stepdad also bought some training gear for us that really helps."

For Lisa Henderson, she said she couldn't be prouder of her son and the growth he's made in his favorite sport since picking it up in the third grade.

"His progress has been amazing," she said. "A lot of times, people count him out in both football and basketball because of his height. They don’t realize there’s a lot of fight and energy in that little shorty of mine."

Lisa Henderson said her family got lucky with the basketball program at Liberty Middle School in Puyallup.

"It was the start of something great," she said. "Their coaches, Sarah Sinnes and Kevin Wingfield, are phenomenal and have been instrumental in their growth and development both on and off the court."

She credited her husband, Anh Tuan, and her brothers, Travis and Craig, for cultivating her sons' love for the sport.

"(They are) always giving them advice, both near and far, commenting on the videos and breaking down moves and ways to help them improve," she said. "It truly takes a village, and I’m so so proud of how far Cayden has come both as a young man and a young athlete."

Crisostomo credits his stepdad and mom's never-ending support and knows that if he hits that next level, it'll be in large part due to his mom's sacrifice.

"My mom, especially for driving me around to practices, games, parks, you name it," he said, adding his competitiveness is due to his older brother, Dylin, a freshman at Graham Kapowsin High School. "He’s always pushing me and challenging me to go out and keep working, especially on those days when I just want to stay in and hang out with my Xbox."

When asked about leveling up and pushing for better, Crisostomo said he has dreams and hopes to hit another gear as he gets older. For Lisa Henderson, it's more about just supporting her sons' dreams.

"I personally don’t have any plans for Cayden or his brother, because they both have big plans for themselves," she said. "My only plan is to continue to support them and do whatever I can and whatever it takes to help them make their dreams come true."

When asked what she misses about home, her answer was, "We miss everything."

"Most especially family," she said. "My mom, Hilda Castro, and my older brother, Craig Tainatongo, and sister, Rebecca Aflleje, are still back home. We miss our entire Taimanglo clan.

"We miss sharing moments with them, holidays and stuff, but especially rare moments like these."