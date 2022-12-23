The University of Guam baseball team was defeated Wednesday night at the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School 4-3 by the Crusaders who won the Guam Amateur Baseball League championship. The Crusaders had a four-run fifth inning with only one hit, using two key errors by UOG to erase a 1-0 Triton lead. The Crusaders held on in the sixth and seventh innings to claim the victory, according to a release from UOG.

The Tritons struck first in the opening inning as Jathan Muña-Barnes reached first with one out in the top of the first inning with a single. He moved to second base on a hit by Kyle Martinez and then to third on a ground out. Muña-Barnes scored on a passed ball by the Crusader catcher to give UOG a 1-0 lead. The lead held until the bottom of the fifth inning.

UOG’s starting pitcher Rico Miner held the Crusaders in check for the first four innings, allowing only two hits and two walks but trouble began early in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Crusaders had Shane Tenorio lead off and he was hit by a pitch by Miner. No. 9 hitter Mark Laanan hit a hard ground ball right at the UOG second baseman for a perfect double play setup, but the ball was bobbled and dropped and both runners were safe. The Crusaders had runners on second and first with no outs.

The Tritons were able to get an out on a ground ball back to the pitcher, but then a walk loaded the bases. A single by DC Nena scored a run to tie the game. But then, a fly ball to right field was dropped by the UOG right-fielder, scoring two more runs and the Crusaders were up 3-1. The Crusaders got their final run on a ground out. They led 4-1 after five innings.

The Tritons had some fight left in them, as they came back and scored a run in the top of the sixth on a double by Kobe Martinez and a single by Rico Seman to cut the lead down to 4-2.

O’Neil Yobech replaced Miner in the bottom of the sixth for the Tritons on the mound. He got the Crusaders out in the inning and sent two Tritons to the top of the seventh for their final chance.

Box Score Tritons 100 001 1 3 8 3 Crusaders 000 040 X 4 4 2 WP Joe, LP Miner, 2B Kobe Martinez

The Tritons scored one more run in the top of the seventh on back-to-back errors by the Crusader third baseman, but Crusader pitcher Rjay Joe would get a ground out and a strikeout to complete the game. The Crusaders clinched the game 4-3 and won the GABL championship.

Triton starting pitcher Miner got the loss for UOG, but pitched well allowing only three hits, with three walks and one hit batsman but two of the walks and hits batsman came in the crucial fifth inning. Miner allowed four runs, but none of the runs were earned by the pitcher and he struck out three Crusader batters.

Crusader starter Joe struck out 11 Triton batters in the game and allowed eight UOG hits, with only one walk in the contest.

The Tritons were led by Martinez, who went 2-3 with a double and a run scored, and Seman went 2-3 as well. Marko Parks led the Crusaders with a 2-4 night and scored a run.

The Crusaders finished the GABL with a 12-3 record, going 6-2 in the regular season and winning six straight games in the playoffs after losing their opening playoff game. The Tritons finished the season 8-5 after a 5-3 regular season record and winning their first three playoff games.

According to UOG, the Tritons will host their second annual Triton Invitational Baseball Tournament at the Triple J Baseball Complex at Okkodo High School Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 27-29. The teams and format for the tournament will be announced in early January. UOG also plans to return to the Guam Major League in March.