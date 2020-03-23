Cruz carries Malvern Braves to championship

Sean Cruz is returning to Guam after helping lead the Malvern Braves to the 2019-20 Victorian Summer Baseball Division 2 championship in Melbourne, Australia.

Cruz recorded six strikeouts and allowed just one run to pick up the 12-4 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. The Braves took Game 2 to sweep the series, walking away with the Division 2 title.

The amateur Australian league runs from October to March and is considered top-level competition in southeast Australia.

It also serves as a farm system for the Melbourne Aces, the defending champions of the Australia Baseball League.

“It was an awesome experience. Sad how fast time flew by,” Cruz told The Guam Daily Post. “The club welcomed me with open arms and being surrounded by great people made showing up every day that much better.”

Malvern coach Neil Burke, also a scout for the Kansas City Royals, credited Cruz as being a strong contributor on a team which included former and current Minor League professionals.

“What a great kid," he said, adding, "great ambassador for the program in Guam.”

Cruz was one of the big arms for the Braves down the playoff stretch, opening the postseason with a 12-strikeout performance in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 of the first playoff series.

“It was awesome getting to play the field again,” Cruz said.

The 25-year-old has been busy this year showcasing his talent around the globe, including stops with the Puerto Rico Islanders of the Empire Baseball League.

Cruz played in the Empire League and with the Quebec Capitales of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball League.

In January, Cruz also helped lead Guam to the gold medal in the 3rd annual Micronesian Classic held at Paseo Baseball Stadium.

Cruz has been invited to return to Australia for the 2020-21 VSBL Division I season. He hopes to earn a spot on an ABL roster.

“We would like to get him out here for October, which will get him a full season and a chance to try out to pitch in the ABL as well,” Burke said.

With the world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cruz will take the next few weeks to spend time with family but is excited about the chance to return to Australia.

“I’m more than excited to continue to work with Neil,” Cruz said. “If the opportunity presents itself in the ABL, that would be amazing.”