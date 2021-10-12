Cruz, Naden to lead Masakåda in qualifiers

The Masakåda will be counting on standout athletes Ariya Cruz and Colleen Naden to captain as they lead Guam’s return to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup tournament after an 18-year hiatus.

Fully committed and dedicated, the duo bring a great deal of leadership and experience to the returning Masakåda athletes.

As captain, Cruz, 22, immediately accepted the role – one that was well-earned, said head coach Ross Awa.

“Working to become the best I can be to support and contribute to the team has always been important to me, so I am grateful and humbled by the confidence the coaches have in me,” Cruz said. “As a leader of this team, I’m always looking for ways to support and motivate my teammates to best represent Guam, our home, and in this important tournament for the further development of women’s football in Guam.

The team’s main goal for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers, she said, is to win.

“I have great confidence in the team to advance to the tournament’s Final Round; I want us to pave the way for the future of women’s football in Guam with the support of GFA, our coaches, the staff, and our family in Guam and abroad,” she said. “Given that this is our first time being a part of the AFC tournament in 18 years, it is an exciting time for the Masakåda. Among our group, we constantly share our excitement and our energy, which shows how ready we are to compete.”

Cruz and Naden bring a wealth of experience at the international level.

Cruz first came in 2016 for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Preliminary Round 1 Women’s Competition in Guam. She later made her debut for Guam in 2018 for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Preliminary Round 1 Women’s Competition in Mongolia, coming on as a first-half substitute in Guam’s match against the host country. Cruz later earned a starting position in Guam’s final match of the tournament against the Northern Mariana Islands.

She has been part of the youth national program, including competition in 2013 with the AFC U14 girls regional championships. Cruz’s teammate and the new Masakåda vice captain, Naden, scored a goal for Guam against Korea in the tournament.

Since 2011, Naden has a had a foothold in the island’s national program, competing int he 2011 AFC U14 Girls Festival of Football and the 2012 AFC U13 Girls Football Tournament, and through to the U16 level in 2013. Naden started in all of Guam’s matches in AFC youth tournaments and scored four goals – twice against the Northern Mariana Islands and one each against Korea Republic and the Philippines.

At the senior level, Naden was first called-up in 2014 when she was only 15 years old. She made her debut as a second-half substitute in Guam’s match against Chinese Taipei in the semifinal round of that year’s EAFF tournament.

“As vice captain for the team, I am preparing for the role by making sure the team and individual players are confident in their abilities,” Naden said. “Returning to AFC tournaments is exciting for the Masakåda. This means we’ll have more opportunities to play international football and can look forward to training for more tournaments yearly, which will be a big boost for our women’s program,” Naden added.

Awa is set to release his final roster later this week for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers.

Guam was drawn into Group D of the tournament and will kick off its campaign on Oct. 18 against United Arab Emirates.

The team next plays against Myanmar on Oct. 21, before finishing out the qualification round against Lebanon on Oct. 24. All of Guam’s matches will kick off at 5 p.m. on their respective dates at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.