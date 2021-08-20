For nearly two quarters of KFC Youth Basketball Circuit summer showcase Boys 18U Division action, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders matched the St. Paul Christian Warriors in all facets of play.

But with Islanders ballhandlers and 3-point specialists Jeremiah Kintoki and Amram Yobei having graduated in 2021, even with Kriston Guzman and Karl Vinca to power the offense, alter shots and haul in rebounds, JFK seems to be experiencing a rebuilding year.

In the third period, with about four minutes remaining, St. Paul’s EJ Cruz, Josiah Quintanilla and Xander Sanchez elevated play and helped bury the Islanders 54-36.

In the third quarter, with Quintanilla’s unmatched defensive effort and fearless play on offense, especially while driving through the key with defenders in his face, the Warriors began to pull away and dominate play. Even when the lane wasn’t available, Cruz and Sanchez’s sharpshooting from afar drained the Islanders’ spirit.

Earlier in the quarter, as the Islanders pulled within two points, Sanchez and Cruz tag-teamed on back-to-back 3-point shots. With momentum favoring St. Paul and JFK's soaring turnovers and slow transition play plaguing the offense, the Warriors drained the Islanders' hope for a comeback.

“Everybody had a momentum shift,” said Cruz, who finished with 15 points. “We came out a little flat, a little slow and we had to turn things around. We had no other choice.”

Cruz, the newest addition to the Warriors, transferred from Southern High School and is expected to give St. Paul a big boost when third quarter boys basketball starts in November.

“He’s the missing piece of the puzzle,” said Quintanilla, who scored a game-high 16 points.

Cruz said that his becoming a Warrior is fun and exciting.

“There are no other guys I'd rather play with,” he said. “These are guys I know inside and out and I know we can do really special things, so I made the big move. We’re just getting started.

Before Wednesday night’s showdown at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center, both teams had been undefeated.

Quintanilla said that going up against another perfect team was nothing new.

“Playing with the boys is everything I ever dreamed of,” he added. “Every day we work hard. Since the beginning, we have worked day in and day out. We’re always there for each other and it makes things way easier to execute plays."