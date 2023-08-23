The Bank of Guam Strykers FC continues its win streak into Week 3 of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division with a 1-0 victory over NAPA Rovers FC Sunday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

Giselle Dahilig lifted the league leaders in the 50th minute. With the win, the Strykers improved to 3-0 in league standings, while the Rovers fell to 0-2-1.

In the day’s other match, Guam Shipyard defeated the Islanders FC 5-2. Brianne Leon Guerrero led all scorers with a pair of goals for Guam Shipyard and teammates Olivia Elliott, Analea Meno, and Colleen Naden also scored. Connica Baza and Dolores San Gil scored for the Islanders.

With the win, Guam Shipyard is 2-0-1, while the Islanders dropped to 0-3.

Currently, Leon Guerrero leads the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division Golden Boot race with four goals after three weeks. Cassandra Kido, Kimberly Sherman, Koharu Minato, and Naden are in a four-way tie for second place with three goals each.

The Bud Light Women’s Soccer League takes a break until Sept. 17. For updated league schedules, guamfa.powerupsports.com

Budweiser Soccer League Premier League Division

The Bank of Guam Strykers FC blanked Quality Distributors 4-0 Saturday afternoon at the Guam Football Association National Training Center to remain comfortably in second place in Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division league standings.

Jason Cunliffe, Shane Healy, Marcus Lopez, and Samuel Stenson each scored a goal in the win. With the win, the Strykers improved to 6-2, while Quality dropped to 3-4.

In the day’s other match, the Islanders FC clipped Guam Shipyard 6-5 after a 90th-minute goal from Joshua Bamba.

Michael Castaneda led the Islanders with two goals in the win and teammates Kris Fernandez, Jherico Tiamzon and Inochi Recella also scored before Bamba’s last-minute goal.

Shawn Sablan led Guam Shipyard with two goals and teammates Jan Flores, Jude Bischoff and Kian Rivera also scored.

With the win, the Islanders edged up to 3-5, while Guam Shipyard fell to 1-8.

Stenson and Lopez are in a two-way tie for first place in the Premier Division Golden Boot race with nine goals in 10 weeks of play. Quality’s Brandon Auayan, with eight goals, is second.

The Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division takes a break until Sept. 17. For updated league schedules, visit guamfa.powerupsports.com.