Three U17 boys national team soccer players, Landen Diaz and Kevin and Noah Gatdula, relocated to the states earlier this summer, and their desire to be the best survived the 6,000-mile journey.

At the time of the interview, Diaz had finished his first training session with the Washington Premier Football Club’s U14 squad in Puyallup, Washington. As he walked up the pitch for the first time, he noticed the players were huge. From his first touch to several minutes into the training session, he learned that Washington boys play for keeps.

“It is intense and a bit more aggressive playing here,” said Diaz, a little bit awestruck but confident in his skills. “There are some players that are better, but also some that are not, so I felt good in my first practice.

“Coach Jason (Cunliffe) also told me before I left: ‘If I can play here, I can play anywhere,’ which has helped me stay motivated.”

Cunliffe, the captain of Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, also known as the Matao, was appointed last summer to head the U17 national team. Only able to train a few times before the latest coronavirus-inspired lockdown went into affect on Aug. 16, he worked with the departing players closely to ensure they would be in good hands when they touched down in the states.

Cunliffe, who has captained more than 50 games for the national team and played NCAA Division I soccer for Santa Clara University, knows what it takes to achieve recognition in the sport and takes pride in helping Guam’s youth advance to the next level.

“It starts with what I see in their abilities and their work ethic,” Cunliffe said.

“‘Are they hungry and looking to challenge themselves and be the best they can be?’” is the first question he asks prospective students before adding them to a roster.

“If so, depending on their age, I’ll make contact with one of my friends in the states and see what sort of things we can do to get these kids an opportunity,” he said.

While the Diaz family settled down in the Pacific Northwest, the Gatdulas rolled the dice in Las Vegas. A week after touching down, the boys joined the Heat Football Club. Sad to have left the familiarity and comfort of island life, they welcome the new challenge, but are adjusting to the triple-digit inferno.

“Training has been three times a week, even in 115 degrees weather!” exclaimed Kevin Gatdula, the older of the two brothers, who plays on the U16 squad. “We’re practicing under COVID-19 restrictions, but it’s still very competitive and full-speed.”

"Training is tough, and we have to give it our all because, even though we’ve made the team, we’re still battling for starting positions," said Noah Gatdula, who plays on the U14 team.

Cunliffe, recognizing the opportunity, thinks the experiences will do wonders for the boys’ development, as well as strengthen the island’s foundation.

“The more guys we get over there, the more people from the U.S. will know about Guam football, and they will look for more Guam players,” Cunliffe said.

With a phone filled with contacts for opportunity, these youngsters are not the first student-athletes to be inspired by Cunliffe and aided through his altruism.

Douglas Kelly, another strong U17 player, has had opportunities to play in tournaments in Washington state and in San Diego, California.

“I gained a lot of experience when I played in the states,” Kelly said. “It was a very big step for me.”

After gaining valuable international experience, Kelly returned to Guam and, as an 11-year-old, became the youngest member on the U17 roster.

The biggest takeaways from these success stories, if you want to level up, is: you have to have a great coach, and you should test yourself off island against stronger competition.

Kyle Halehale, who played for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and has gone off island to train since he was 8, is a shining example of an athlete who benefited from international competition.

In Japan, after spending many summers with Daisuke Tsujimoto, his uncle, a former professional soccer player, Halehale improved and developed a passion for soccer. After six summers of sacrifice and intense training, when Halehale turned 14, he became a member of the Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew U14 academy in Columbus, Ohio.

“At the end of the day, there comes a time as an athlete that the only way to improve is to play and surround yourself in a better environment,” said Halehale, a freshman playing on the Central Connecticut State University men’s soccer team.

The CCSU Blue Devils team is an NCAA Division I program competing in the Northeast Conference in New Britain, Connecticut.

“As long as these youngsters stay hungry and are willing to work to achieve their dreams, I’m willing to do whatever I can on my end to help them do just that,” Cunliffe said.