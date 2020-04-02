For a little more than three weeks, people have been in self-quarantine, practicing social distancing to reduce the coronavirus threat.

For many fitness and health enthusiasts, this quarantine has made it difficult to continue with their regular exercise routine and training. Although fitness centers and gyms, like most businesses around the island have closed their doors, several companies are still trying to serve and help their clientele stay fit.

Since the community supported Custom Fitness gym, the gym said they wanted to reciprocate, supporting their clients in need when the gym was ordered to close. On the day before the self-quarantine, Custom Fitness gym owners – Ryan Claros, Paul Claros, Samantha King Sablan and Steven Sablan – decided to let their clients borrow equipment from the gym until the quarantine is lifted. Currently, there is no equipment left inside the gym.

“We felt it would be good for our customers to borrow and use our equipment,” said Ryan Claros.

“Our members mean everything to us,” Claros said. “Without their continued support, we would not be able to keep the doors open. So making sure we did everything we could only made sense.”

Custom Fitness in Anigua opened its door for the public in May 2013 because the owners felt they wanted to fill a void for the type of training that people needed on the island. The gym offers strength training and conditioning, functional fitness and CrossFit to customers from the age of four to 80.

“We basically blended these philosophies to create our own platform,” Claros said. “We are the only gym that has an on-site physical therapist, all Spike 22 classes, all our programming, kids classes and a recovery room is included in our membership plans.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump extended the self-quarantine to April 30 on the mainland. It is uncertain if GovGuam will have the same timeline. But Custom Fitness will remain closed until the current guidelines are adjusted.

“We are like any small business,” Claros said. “We are financially hurting and trying to make the best of things. But we all know this is for the greater good.”

The owners are very active members of the gym and are also trying to keep fit during this time. Following their workouts, they have been posting daily workouts on Instagram for their active members to follow. They also post another segment on FaceBook #MoveGU and a kids segment for everyone at home that may not have any or minimal workout equipment.