The Guam Cycling Federation’s prestigious race, the Tour of Guam, is this Sunday and they will kick off the event with a pre-race ride today at 5 p.m., from the Agana Shopping Center parking lot.

“The ride is open to everyone and will be tailored to suit the abilities of those present,” EuroCycling Trips Pro Cycling stated in a press release. “Come one, come all and join in the fun. Feel free to meet and chat to the riders about their travels and racing experience around the world, or just come along to spin the legs after a day at work.”

Touted as a Pubic Access Ride/Ride with the Pros, GCF invites the public to join them on a 25-kilometer ride from ASC, out and back, heading south towards the Port Authority of Guam. At the turnaround point, riders will re-group for a water break and short picture taking session before returning to Hagåtña.

Guam’s pro team, EuroCycling Trips Pro Cycling, which includes three professional cyclists from Europe, will participate in the ride. The three European riders are: Simeon Green, Great Britain; Guillaume Soula, France; and Niels Verdijck, Belgium. The remainder of the team is comprised of five local riders: Dan Aponik, Blayde Blas, Derek Horton, Peter Lombard and Edward Oinerang.

According to the GCF, EuroCyclingTrips Pro Cycling is a professional cycling team from Guam, (Guam’s first Pro Cycling Team) registered as a Continental Team with the international cycling governing body, the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale).

“The team consists of a mixture of riders from Guam and riders of many different nationalities to create a truly international and diverse team that best represents our diverse international racing calendar and our sponsor's interest,” GCF stated in a news release.