It was a beautiful day to celebrate the rich, shared traditions of the Filipino community.

More than 110 cyclists heeded the call Saturday morning for a celebratory ride marking the 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence Day – a show of unity and strength within the Filipino community and their friends. The morning ride was organized by members of the Filipino community and bike clubs Chill Pace Crew, MOB and Halo-halo – a flag-flying homage to the rich culture, legacy and heritage that marks one of the island's largest ethnic groups.

The theme of this year's celebration was the Spirit of Freedom in Unity and National Healing – a testament to the trials and hardships Filipinos across the globe have faced and the shared pride they have in their country and its traditions.

Philippine Independence Day is normally celebrated June 12. The island turned out in full force with traditional breakfasts, flag raisings, cultural exhibits and ceremonies to honor the day of freedom.