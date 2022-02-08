More than 70 riders tore up the red-dirt trails in and around Yona and Chalan Pago in the Blackjack MTB Rally Sunday – the first cross country mountain bike race of the 2022 season.

The conditions were perfect for a mixed terrain event, stated a press release from the Guam Cycling Federation.

Unmarked, the course pushed riders to find the shortest route on a loop that starts at Agueda Johnston Middle School to Nimitz, up the hills to Channel 10 before heading back through the 14 miles of red-dirt trails at LeoPalace in Manenggon.

ECT Pro Ed Oingerang blitzed the trails and blew past the competition with a time of 53:27. Blayde Blas and Brian Cabaccang round out the top three male finishes at 56:16 and 57:34, respectively.

In the women’s race, Jennifer Camacho was a force to be reckoned with. Camacho nearly cracked the top 10 overall, posting a 1:11:47. Janela Valencia came through as the only other female racer at 1:11:47. In the e-bike competition, the “Real” Joe Cruz got it done with Joe “J.I.” Cruz and David Brantley rounding out the top three.

The organization threw out a thank you to its volunteers who were the engines on the course, doing all the dirty work to ensure a successful race.

“Many thanks to checkpoint volunteers, Lani Chargualaf, Rachel Kinsella, Angela Brantley, and Derek and Monessa Horton, as well as prize donors Triple J Motors, Voltsportswear, and BikeFix Guam,” stated the cycling federation. “Event photos were courtesy of Bruno Sablan, Jay Jones, and Christian Ong.”

(Daily Post Staff)