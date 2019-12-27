The season has been done since Dec. 14 with the St. Paul Warriors earning the crown for a three-peat title over the Okkodo High Bulldogs, but the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island list was just released yesterday – a nod to the work ethic of the island’s young hoopsters.

The list is a veritable who’s who in girls basketball, offering a peek into next season with several young'uns making the list and more than a few impact players polishing off their senior years.

The league’s coaches named Alana Salas of George Washington High School and Angeli Dacanay of Okkodo High School as co-MVPs for the season. The pair of seniors were true impact players on their respective teams, drawing double- and triple-teams in an attempt to limit their offensive potential.

Salas was the go-to for a potent Gecko offense, finding her teammates in the open court and shooting with deadly accuracy from nearly all parts of the court. She averaged 15 points, 6 boards, eight assists and two blocks per game.

“She was the heart and soul of our team,” said Gecko head coach Jon Lujan. “Her basketball IQ is rarely found in players at this level ... she is always looking to set her teammates up and great at making everyone better.”

Dacanay was a huge threat on the Bulldog offense. Averaging double-doubles every game, Dacanay posted 19 points and 19 boards in the championship game of the season. Dacanay finished the season with 4.2 assists per game along with her 23.2 points and 13.6 boards per game.

“Both competitors are deserving of this recognition,” said John F. Kennedy coach Merwin Martin. “(Salas) is a true floor general who made cerebral plays. (She) is a strong leader and quite an offensive talent.”

Dacanay is a “double-double machine,” said Martin. “She makes a huge impact both on offense and defense for Okkodo. She was the best post scorer and rim protector this season ... Congratulations to both regular-season MVPs.”

The rest of the first-team lineup is an impressive cadre of underclassmen that have become the heart and soul of their respective teams.

St. Paul’s junior Janniliese Quintanilla has been a key cog in the Warrior machine, steadily maturing into a force this season. The junior skated a quadruple-double nearly every game, pushing the tempo on both sides of the floor and creating havoc for teams to guard. In the championship game, Quintanilla dropped 24 points to pave the way to a three-peat for the Warriors.

“(Quintanilla) was the best player on the court in all our games, regardless who we played,” said St. Paul head coach Paul Pineda. “Both offensively and defensively, ... in every game this year, she was far and above the best player.”

Notre Dame junior Nicolette Perez and Academy of Our Lady of Guam sophomore Oriana Sevilla rounded out the All-Island first team. Employing a lethal quickness, Perez can score on long bombs and finds crafty ways to score off the dribble when teams chase her off the three. Sevilla, the youngest on the first team, is deceptively quick and crafty when called upon to step up for a young Cougar squad.

“What a season she had – stepped up in a big way coming off her freshman year,” said Academy head coach Jimmy Yi, commending Sevilla’s offseason work. “She has a lot more room for growth and her teammates were great getting her the basketball at the right times.”

Two of Martin’s freshmen made the second team, a reflection of the young talent moving up through the ranks in girls basketball.

“I’m proud of Jada (Han) and Laila (Smartt). Both are hardworking freshmen who were impact players,” he said. “They made the transition and adjusted well at the high school level. Looking forward to next season.”

Pineda also commended his senior guard, Kirsten Silva, who made the honorable mention list.

“(She) did a lot that no one gives her credit for. Her outside shot allows us to spread the floor and open up shots for others,” he said. “She always has to handle the other team’s best player, so defensively, it made us able to run more things on defense.”

Most of the girls teams will be heading off island for competition, as an opportunity to hone their skills and get some international exposure under their belt. GW, John F. Kennedy, Simon Sanchez, Southern High, Academy and Okkodo will be attending the Pinoy Youth Dreamers’ International Basketball Competition in Lucban, Philippines, in early January. Okkodo, St. Paul and Academy will also be attending the Kanto Plains Classic in Japan the latter part of January.