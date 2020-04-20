With social isolation rules in place and disrupting everybody’s lives, Guam Cycling Federation two-time defending national champion Dan Aponik has traveled the globe and competed in the world’s most challenging races. Even as social distancing rules become more strict, police barricades limit movement, and quarantines are set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, the 47-year-old Nissan Guam retiree has raced on world championship courses in Virginia, Yorkshire, Innsbruck and London.

And, he never left his house.

“It’s uncanny how accurate it is to the real courses,” said Aponik, who trains 12-14 hours over five days each week, using the Zwift application. “The general consensus of the people who live near the actual courses are all, ‘wow, it’s exactly like riding here,’” added Aponik, sharing his fellow competitors’ sentiments who have ridden on the actual courses.

For Aponik, who takes the coronavirus seriously, training indoors keeps him safe, in the game and fit, and allows him to compete against and be social with hundreds of friends all over the world. And with so many cyclists sharing his passion, more racers than ever before have turned to Zwift.

“This time of the year, there is typically about 12,000 concurrent users worldwide at peak usage times,” Aponik said. “Just a couple of days ago, we’ve doubled that. Now, the peak usage worldwide has grown to 25,000 concurrent users, at peak times.

“That’s how many people are logged on in their living rooms, bedrooms, or outdoor kitchens.”

While the initial investment of setting up a Zwift platform isn’t cheap, requiring a bike, trainer, internet access, and a $14.99 monthly membership fee, for Aponik, it’s money well spent.

“If you have a road bike or a mountain bike, you’re halfway there,” he said. “That’s the most expensive portion of it, explaining that a trainer, the apparatus that connects the bike to the internet, ranges from $200-$1,600. “The beauty of these smart trainers is, they are paired up to Zwift and you are connected through the internet.

“When you are riding around on Zwift and you come up on a climb or mountain, Zwift sends that information to your game, and the trainer … adds resistance.

“You can actually feel what you’re seeing on-screen. When you’re going up a mountain, you feel it get hard, and you’ve got to pedal harder, … just like when you’re pedaling in real life.”

New technology, new fun

For Aponik, who used to train on what he referred to as a “dumb trainer,” a stationary bike that he said was “mind-numbingly boring,” over the past half-decade, advancement in technology has made training less of a chore, and much more fun.

In the past, the only available option was to hook up a "dumb trainer," start pedaling and “you usually put something on TV to distract you from the workout you were doing,” Aponik said. “Most people could only last an hour, or an hour and a half. …

“With Zwift, you’ve got this graphic world in front of you, and a list of riders that you’re riding with, or the closest 100 people who are around you, and their names are all showing up,” Aponik said. “You can see how much power you’re putting down on the pedals, and see how fast you’re going. You can see a map of the whole world that you’re riding in, and that distraction starts to take away from the time you’re on the bike. …

“It’s almost as good as riding outside.”

Staying social and distant

With the cancellation of GCF races – the 76/Circle K 10th annual Ride for life and 2020 Royal Road Race – wiping the calendar through May, and social distancing rules, Aponik misses competing with his friends and going on fun rides with Derek Horton, Jon Martin and Art Guerrero.

Without the hugs and high-fives from his peers, Zwift, in a socially isolated world, allows him to remain social, and get the personal admiration he sorely misses. Through the app, Aponik invites Zwifters, chats and competes with them during training sessions and races. And, as the app continues to evolve, it makes maintaining virtual friendships easier and more fun.

“One of the most recent innovations they just released is what’s called “Meetups,” said Aponik, explaining the new feature adds another level of realism. “In Meetups, you can actually create your own little events with people you are socially interacting with, just like Facebook Friends and Followers.

“So, anybody that follows me, I can send them an invitation and say, ‘hey guys, at 4:30 p.m. today, we’re going to meet in Yorkshire, and we’re going to do two laps of the world championship course, and I just click and invite all the friends I want, and everybody will get an invitation to join. …

“A few weeks ago, I invited 15 of the Guam guys that ride here locally, and we were able to do a group ride without having to be in a group. It’s really, really slick.”

With another new feature catering to the less-experienced rider, the “Keep Together” mode, Aponik explained Zwift can be even better than the real thing, especially for the novice rider. The new feature keeps riders rubber-banded together, and doesn’t allow the elite athletes to leave the newbies in the dust.

“What 'Keep Together' mode means is that somebody with my fitness level … could invite people who are not as strong as I am, or just starting out, and the program, itself, will actually … keep everybody in the same vicinity, of a few seconds,” Aponik said. “When you’re doing group rides, a lot of people will get discouraged. … With this feature, now, in Zwift, anybody, of any level, could join into a Meetup, and we’ll all be kept together. …

“It really, really makes it just that much more social. You could be tapping out messages to each other on the phone app, so, you could be chatting back and forth, while in-game.”

When virtual realty and the real word collide

Aponik, who affectionately refers to himself as the No. 1 Guam Zwift nerd, often competes in virtual races with friends he met on the app from Japan, Australia and Eastern New Zealand.

“I’ve made a ton of friends in those areas, he said. “So, I will ride and race against them on a weekly basis.”

And, leveling up, some of the virtual friendships have spilled over to what Aponik refers to as IRL, In the Real World.

“We actually have had several instances where we have had people who we have met on Zwift come through Guam, and have ridden on Guam,” he said. “I’ve got standing invitations from guys all over the world … to swing by and they’ll take me around their local roads.

“You’re getting socially involved with people who have the same hobby that you have, and have the same fitness goals.

“It’s so easy to make friends using this platform.”

Taking a virtual trip to France

Aponik, although able to race against friends of varying levels, enjoys testing himself on the world’s most impossible climbs.

“One of the iconic climbs in the Tour de France, that they use, is called L’Alpe d’ Huez, he said. “Zwift duplicated this climb, in-game, and it’s called Alpe Du Zwift.”

The climb, a brutal 8.2-mile beast, with an 8.1% average grade, is located in southeastern France. Alberto Contador, the current record holder, in 2013, conquered it in 37 minutes, 30 seconds.

“You’re basically at your threshold limits,” Aponik said. "That would be a climb I would love to go and visit in the real world. … My PR is like 49 minutes. ... Sub-50 is considered fast.”

On Guam, with less than 1% of the population tested for COVID-19, there have been 136 confirmed cases, 110 recoveries, and five deaths. With the relatively low number of reported cases, and without a clear-cut plan for islandwide testing, and no firm date when restrictions will be lifted, Aponik keeps on training.

“I’ve noticed that when you spend so much time at home, it’s so easy to start to get lazy, and start reaching for snacks and things like that you normally don’t eat,” he said. “It makes it all the more important to get on the bike.

“I can’t start slacking now.”