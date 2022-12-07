Guam’s Dan Munoz, 44, placed second in both the Men’s Bodybuilding 35+ Heavyweight and 40+ Heavyweight divisions late last month in the 2022 National Physique Committee Masters USA competition in Anaheim, California.

The NPCMU is one of 23 national tournaments on the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation rigorous and packed 2022 competition calendar.

“Though I came in short, I am very pleased with my overall placing in both divisions,” Munoz said. “Being able to make it to the finals in a national-level show surpassed my goal for this competition.”

Munoz told the Post he does not have another event scheduled, but will work on his overall physique and work on staying focused and consistent.

Munoz said one of his greatest challenges for the NPC Masters was cutting weight, “which meant more cardio at the gym.”

“It’s tough — sometimes — during the holidays, with the strict diet, to spend time with friends and family,” Munoz said.

Munoz praised all those who aided in his success.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and fiancee, Autumn, for their endless support, and Dr. Phil Dauterman, Ray Martinez from Calvo’s (SelectCare) Insurance, Paradise Fitness Center (and) Health Bistro for always believing in me.”