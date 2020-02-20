Dangan, Cougars, feel the pressure

After having an eight-run lead evaporate, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars softball team on Tuesday escaped the George Washington High School Geckos by the skin of their claws.

In an Interscholastic Sports Association battle between two heavyweights, the Cougars defeated the Geckos, 9-8.

“I felt a lot of pressure on that mound, but my team really backed me up, and I knew they had my back,” said Cougars starting pitcher Isabella Dangan. “They told me that I had to have heart.

“Coach pulled me aside and said to ‘show heart' because I’m not the only one working hard out there.”

In the sixth inning, after a slow start, Geckos batters started connecting, and Cougars errors added up.

After a bunt-single from the Geckos’ Savannah Grant, GW poured on the runs. Headed into the seventh inning, trailing 9-5, GW was within striking distance.

Paired with GW’s timely offense, the Geckos defense turned plays.

Highlighting the inning, a double play from GW’s Sophia Cruz stopped a Cougars rally. And with relief pitcher Marcelina Pangelinan earning a fifth strikeout, George Washington beamed with confidence.

As the Geckos surged and the Cougars retreated, GW catcher Rocki Mesa hit an inside-the-park home run to pull within one run.

With Dangan still on the mound, Cruz smacked a triple. With two outs and the tying run a base away, Dangan felt the pressure but handled it like a professional.

“It felt really good to know that they believed that I could take it,” Dangan said. “We’re always taught that pressure is a privilege.”

After plucking the next batter, Olivia Salas caught the final out.

“We know that GW is a really good team, and they have a lot of sticks, but we used the ‘who wants it more’ mentality to get off to a good start,” said the Cougars' Isabella Muña.

With the win, the undefeated Cougars improve to 6-0 and will take on the Southern High School Dolphins today at 4 p.m. at Southern.

The Dolphins are also undefeated.

“We’re not taking any team lightly, and we’re just ready to work,” Muña said. “It’s going to come down to who shows heart.”