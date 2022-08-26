Dannel Munoz said it still feels surreal that he won the overall bodybuilding title at the 2022 National Physique Committee Northern California Championships.

The championships were held on June 11 in Sacramento, California, and Munoz said he didn’t expect the overall win.

“I am honored to be able to represent our home and I hope that I can continue to make Guam proud,” he said.

His goal going into the competition was to win the Heavyweight Class to qualify for the nationals.

“Taking the overall win took me by surprise,” he said.

Munoz made his goal of winning the Heavyweight Class and also won in the Masters Over 40 Division.

He said his goal for the nationals is to come in more conditioned than before. He said he also plans on competing again but hasn’t fully committed on a date, but he is hoping later this year.

His older brother, Dave, first introduced him to the sport and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger. He said his very first bodybuilding show was Mr. Guam in 1998, so it’s safe to say he’s been part of the sport for a long time.

He started prepping for the nationals in January. He said the hardest part of bodybuilding is the diet, food preparation and restricted lifestyle.

For Munoz, competing in the Northern California competition was not a new experience. He said he participated in 2019 and placed second in the Heavyweight Class.

He provided this advice to anyone thinking about getting into bodybuilding.

“With dedication, drive, and consistency, anyone can do it,” he said. “Bodybuilding is not a competition with others but a competition within yourself.”

The Guam bodybuilder said he wouldn’t be where he is without support behind him.

“I thank God for surrounding me with a loving family, supporting friends and dedicated coaches who have guided me along this journey,” he said.