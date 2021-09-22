Dartmouth women’s rugby continued its win streak, handing the U.S. Military Academy at West Point its first loss of the season on Sunday. The Big Green are now undefeated at 3-0 with their next game against Sacred Heart University slated for Oct. 2. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam grad Ale Ada, who suits up for the Big Green, said it was a good win and a demonstration of what the team is capable of moving forward.

“Army has always been a physical team and always gives us a good fight. They were in the finals with Harvard in the 2019 season and they also beat us that year in the regular play,” she said, adding that it felt good to pay a little of that back.

Ada described the offense in the Army game as “electric” for the first 20 minutes of the half.

“On attack, we were able to move the ball out wide and work our magic there. We were also able to disrupt their set pieces – more specifically, their scrums – and make it ugly for them,” said the Dartmouth senior. “We had good launches on defense, but we were overcommitting too often, which left some teammates covering two or more people by themselves. On attack, we were unstoppable. Army definitely gave us a tough time defensively, but it was a well-fought game.”

When asked to comment on her individual performance, Ada said she liked what she did as far as controlling the tempo of the game and capitalizing on several of the kicking opportunities she missed in previous games.

However, she said, she didn’t take advantage of the open spaces, something she plans to fix with the remaining games on the team's schedule.

“Personally, I want to be more confident with ball in hand. More often than not, I think of myself as just a distributor of the ball, but I know what I am capable of doing and I want to be able to showcase that in the best times on the pitch,” she said.

As a passer, she said, she’s always looking to make the transition easy so her teammates are in better scoring position.

“I'll key in on being a better playmaker through phase play. In terms of team goals, we focus on playing in packs and setting the tone and keeping that tempo from the sound of the first whistle to the end of the game,” she said.

With four regular season games and the championships coming up, she said, it’s important for the team to bring a “relentless mindset to keep reloading, launching and giving the opposing team no space to dance.”

Her goal is to keep the team focused on aligning quickly offensively and defensively and ensuring there’s always pressure on the defensive end.

“As one of three captains of this incredibly talented team, I want us to be able to play the best, most creative rugby we can play, all while having fun,” she said.

With Sacred Heart up in two weeks, Ada isn’t taking anything for granted.

“They are a new team in the league, but I will reiterate that we never underestimate any team that we play against. All teams in this league are full of incredible talent and capable of doing anything,” she said.

Each team offers an opportunity to learn and improve the Big Green's craft, she said.

“I expect that this game will be like every other game we've played – another learning opportunity for us to get better. I expect that we will highlight what we will be working on these next two weeks before we step out onto the pitch again.”

She thanked her supporters and family for always looking out.

“I want to thank the supporters near and far. Your continued support is gratifying. It's an honor to represent Guam and play rugby at a high level,” she said.

Camden Camacho competes in Northwest regional championships

With George Fox University men’s tennis season underway, Father Dueñas Memorial School graduate Camden Camacho and his Bruins are competing in the 2021 ITA Northwest Regional Tennis Championships in Newberg, Oregon.

The four-day tournament proved to be a test of stamina and skill, but the Father Duenas graduate did well in both doubles and individual play.

In the first day of doubles play, Camacho and his doubles partner, Ryan Olsen, defeated Whitworth University’s Ethan Violette and Payton Ramey, 8-2. On Saturday, the duo defeated Whitman College Blues’ Aaron Yuan and Alejandro Raffo, dropping them 8-1. On Sunday, they fell 8-1 to Pacific University’s Joey Hu/Koby Murata.

In individual play, Camacho easily dispatched Willamette University Bearcats’ Kai Kumra 6-0, 6-1 in his first day of singles action. In the second round, late Saturday evening, Camacho downed Pacific University Boxers’ Garrett Katayama, 6-3, 6-3.

Sunday morning saw Camacho defeat Pacific Lutheran’s Michael Campbell in a tight drawn-out set 7-5, 6-3. However, Camacho fell in the evening round against Mason Tran of Pacific University, who won 6-4, 6-0.

When The Guam Daily Post spoke with Camacho, he was feeling confident about his growth this past season and his play with doubles partner Olsen.

“I believe we set each other up well with our serves and shots. We are a new pair, so there are still mix-ups, but we definitely are trying to make it work,” Camacho said.

Over the course of the grueling four-day tournament, Camacho said, stamina, hydration and nutrition were high on his priority list throughout the contest.

“My stamina (was) definitely wearing down because we haven’t had many tournaments where we play three matches in a day,” he said. “I definitely (felt) the fatigue right now.”

With the Northwest regionals behind him, Camacho will be turning toward the final tournament of the fall season – the PNW Invitational, slated for Oct. 1-3.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me, my coach and team for keeping me in shape and motivated,” he said. “And, especially my parents for everything they’ve done.”