Dartmouth's Matias Calvo recalls Shieh award

With the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam canceling the fourth-quarter middle school and high school participation on Friday, the 20th Annual Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete awards have taken on a whole new meaning.

As Guam’s senior student-athletes are forced to forego their final quarter of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Shieh Awards lets students know that, while they are huddled up at home with their families, they’re not forgotten.

"I think that the Shieh Awards do take on a special meaning because they motivate seniors who may not have a senior season or whose graduation may not happen,” said Matias Calvo, a 2019 Shieh winner who plays on the Dartmouth College men’s varsity rugby team.

“They are a way to celebrate and reward the hard work of student-athletes in this time of uncertainty,” added the 2019 Father Duenas Memorial School valedictorian.

During the 2019 award ceremony, Calvo remembered how proud he felt when Dr. Thomas Shieh announced him as the winner.

“I was very grateful and honored to be awarded among such a high caliber of Shieh Scholar-Athlete finalists,” Calvo said. “My brothers were also recognized as finalists for this award, and it was an honor to continue their legacy.

“I felt as though all the hard work I had put in on the field and in the classroom had paid off.”

The award, named after Shieh’s late grandmother Su Ying, honors the island’s most-outstanding athletes for their athletic and academic achievements.

“These scholar-athletes are in the top of their class in academics, sports, and citizenship, and, on top of that, they can't smoke, drink or … do drugs,” Shieh said.

Shieh said nominations are open and can be made at doctorshieh@yahoo.com.

For Calvo, winning the 2019 Shieh was a testament to a lifetime devoted to excellence on and off the field. While it’s challenging to excel in sports or athletics, conquering both takes drive not found in too many athletes.

“Winning the Shieh awards is a great honor because it recognizes some of Guam’s most promising student-athletes,” said Calvo, an Ivy-Leaguer, attending one of the nation’s most prestigious colleges. “Many people are scholars, and many are athletes, but it’s difficult to find the balance between the two.

“The award recognizes the amount of effort these students have put into both fields.”

Before the NCAA canceled the season last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Calvo was growing as an athlete and testing the skills pounded into him by Friars’ head coach Paul Claros.

“Rugby, at Dartmouth, has been a great experience,” Calvo said. “It’s given me a chance to learn a new playing style and hone different skills.

“It's given me a good idea of what it takes to excel at a higher level.”

Entering a program that had won 11 consecutive Ivy League titles, Calvo gleaned information and learned how to play the game at the NCAA D1 level.

“It was a good learning experience for me coming into a different team dynamic,” Calvo said. “Next season looks promising as well, as we have a lot of guys coming back.”

Unable to complete the season amid the pandemic, Calvo, echoing the sentiment of collegiate athletes everywhere, was saddened when the season ended prematurely.

“I was disappointed, at first,” he said. “We still had quite a bit of rugby to play, with sevens tournaments and a couple of 15s games.

“But, I understood the seriousness of this situation and realized that it was the best decision to do our part in combatting the coronavirus.”