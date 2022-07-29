When Desiree Eay Macugay hosted the first Deadlift and Dames weightlifting competition in April 2019, her reasons were twofold: empower women and raise money for those in need.

“It's just fulfilling for me to help people,” Macugay said. “Generally speaking, women tend to doubt themselves, doubt their abilities. We tend to create a glass ceiling.”

After two successful semiannual events, Macugay has achieved her goals of community-based philanthropy and women empowerment. Not only has the internationally-recognized weightlifter provided a platform for women to compete and feel good about themselves, but she has also raised money for Harvest House and the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence.

Guam Coalition is a nonprofit organization that addresses sexual assault and family violence issues on island. Harvest House, part of the Harvest Christian Academy Ministries, helps foster children and families unite and thrive.

Although Macugay wasn’t able to host events during the pandemic, her dream of bolstering women and serving the community never waned. Three years after launching the women-only competition, Macugay, once again, is ready to give Guam’s strong women a platform to shine. Deadlifts and Dames 3, featuring 35 of the island's strongest women, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Fortress in Yigo.

“Along my journey of fitness, there has been a lot of wins and successes for me. But there have been a lot of losses as well, and through those losses there were a lot of women who helped me through it,” said Macugay, sharing that the inspiration for launching Deadlift and Dames “stemmed from that.”

“I just wanted to create an event that brought the female community together, just to show that we're stronger together,” she said. “There's value in encouraging one another and empowering one another. I just wanted to celebrate that and create a movement that brought women together, to celebrate how strong women are, because we're pretty darn strong.”

Macugay shared that 100% of the proceeds from Deadlifts and Dames 3 will go toward her father’s fight against cancer. Her father, Andrew Eay, 62, is currently undergoing treatment in Los Angeles, California. She also shared that this is his second bout with cancer. She said that her father’s initial cancer appeared to be eradicated, but appeared in a scan in a different location of his body, leaving family members and doctors perplexed.

“Because my dad's undergoing treatment, I decided to turn this into a fundraiser to raise money for him,” Macugay said. “He had cancer last year, went out to California and they were able to successfully remove everything, and he was in the clear. But about a few months later, they found a cancer in a different area, and that's what he's out in LA for right now - going through treatment.”

While the competition is for women only, Macugay urges anyone in the community to attend the event and help support a worthy cause.

In the beginning

Macugay shared that after the inaugural event she felt a sense of pride. And between the first and second events, she witnessed several contestants transcend and transform into better versions of themselves.

“Whether they won or not, it really opened their eyes to what they're capable of,” she said. “And I think that translates to more than just fitness. … It opens up their perspectives and makes them realize that there's so many untapped things that they have yet to explore. The No. 1 fulfilling thing for me is letting these women know that they're pretty much capable of anything.”

A competitor’s journey

Stemming from a desire to feel better about herself and how she looked, Audriana Manipol’s fitness journey began about three years ago. Recently, about three months ago, she began lifting weights and quickly started seeing and feeling the benefits.

“It was just more of the progression of me wanting to challenge myself more, and exposing myself to new fitness challenges and new workouts and new techniques,” said the 25-year-old Manipol. “Exposing myself to that and allowing myself to learn is the reason why I wanted to continue to learn more ... do more of it.”

Although Deadlift and Dames 3 will be Manipol’s first-ever weightlifting competition, she is looking forward to testing herself and taking part in a worthy cause.

“I'm all about supporting people, supporting causes, and anything that puts our best foot forward,” Manipol said.

“That's the main reason,” added Manipol, sharing that she is also eager to support women’s empowerment.

As Manipol continued to exercise regularly, her body and mind have begun to respond in a positive way. And the more she exercised, the better she began to feel.

“As I continued to remain consistent in my journey, I started to experience the positive mental effects that it had on me and my personal life,” she said. “It allowed me to love myself more, practice self love and become more confident.”

She shared that the positive mental aspects far outweigh any physical transformation her body has experienced.

“I'm not about the appearance of how I look,” she said, adding that her “goals are not trying to aim for a specific body physique.”

“It's more so of how it allows me to feel. It allows me to make myself believe that I am capable of more than what I think I am,” she said.

Manipol also said that she hopes to inspire others.

“When I show and express how I feel physically and mentally, and share that with other women or other people, it allows them to feel and believe in themselves," she said.

Manipol, who has been training at The Fortress for the past several weeks, was hesitant at first to compete in the event but looks forward to supporting her peers and putting her training to the test.

“When I do step into The Fortress to practice dead lifts, it’s being encouraged by other women and encouraging myself to believe in myself - what I’m capable of,” she said. “I’m just excited to see other women be out there, regardless if it's also their first time, despite their fitness level, despite what journey they're on.

"It's about just having fun, supporting the cause," Manipol said. "I'm really excited to do that this weekend!"

Those interested in the event but who may not be able to attend can watch the competition on The Fortess' Instagram account @thefortressguam.