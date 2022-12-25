The 2022 Dededo Holiday Youth Basketball Tournament is hitting its stride as it approaches playoffs. For the better part of a week, several hundred young athletes across the island have been hooping it up, eager for a shot at showcasing their skills and, maybe, bagging some hardware.

In the U12 coed division, the double elimination playoffs kick off Monday. The round-robin pool play finished last week as 10 teams duked it out for premium spot. Team OG and the Dededo Yellow Jackets made the biggest splash, dominating on both ends of the floor to advance to the A championship slated for next week. In the B division, the remaining teams — SIFA (White, Gray, Blue), Stingrays, Elite, Crusaders (Gray and Black) and Raiders — will be battling for their hardware in a double-elimination bracket.

In the U14B division, it’s a pretty evenly spaced affair with the Phoenix and SIFA holding their own to hold the top two spots in the division.

In the U14A division, the Raiders, led by junior national standouts Jarrett Ko, Tristan Hahn and Michael Bork, have been dominant, dropping opponents by double digits. The Island Wolves, led by Mario Bork, and Team OG, led by big man Darnell Camacho, nearly brought down the house as a capacity crowd packed into the Guam National Training Center for a glimpse of the future in boys basketball.

In the U18 boys division, Team OG came armed to the teeth with the talents of George Washington High School standout DJ Osborn and all-star graduates Kirston Guzman and EJ Cruz pacing their lineup. OG is currently unbeaten, their closest margin of victory was 2 points against the Bulldogs Blue. The Bulldogs Blue are currently in second with games left to play against the Raiders, who came close to upsetting Team OG when their sharpshooters — Colin Baker and Hahn — caught fire early in the game. However, Team OG muscled it in and converted to a full-court press to take home the 42-35 victory. Cruz and Osborn combined for 31 of their team’s 42 points to win the game. The Royals are sitting in third, with the Tuninos and Bulldogs Red rounding out the six-team division.

Girls division

In the girls U16 division, the Stingrays are unbeaten but have only played three games as of press time. Action is just heating up with eight teams battling for supremacy in this division. Elite, armed with U15 junior national standouts, features a talented roster. But the Royals have Arriah Arceo in their back pocket and look solid when she’s on the court. The Cougars will square up against their rivals from the south on Monday to determine seeding. But, games from the Crusaders, Dragons and Elite still need to be played throughout the week to determine a true seeding for playoffs.

In U18 action, the MVP Stars backed by Jia Peters, Ella Wigsten and Gabby Hahn have withstood the tide, holding a 4-0 record. The Cougars, loaded with talent from Maria-Jean Paulino and Victoria Rapadas, are sitting in second, but still have to play the Bulldogs to determine true placement. There are still too many games left in this division to determine playoff status.

Community league

Featuring 40 teams across seven age divisions, the holiday competition was a bid by the Stingrays Basketball Club to keep kids playing during the holidays.

League organizer Arleen Mad attributed its success to the tremendous support of the clubs and its community partners, the Dededo Mayor’s Office and the Guam Basketball Confederation.

“The plan was to have a small competition, maybe eight to 12 teams, to keep female athletes playing,” Mad said. “After a great season for girls basketball, it seemed a shame to just stop competing, so I asked coaches if they were interested in fielding a team. And the response was definitely overwhelming and very positive.”

She thanked the tournament’s community partners for making it possible to field more than 80 games in two weeks.

“Thank you to the Dededo Mayor’s Office and Guam Basketball Confederation for giving these young athletes a place to play,” she said. “Without their support, we never would have been able to host this tournament. We are playing at the Astumbo gym and the National Training Center at Tiyan nearly every day. I’m grateful that they support our vision.”

“And, honestly, thank you to the clubs, their parents and their supporters for making the games so much fun to be at. … You can’t tell if it’s a blowout or if the score is close because you’ll hear people cheering from the start till the end of the game,” she said. “It’s such a great vibe, super positive to be around. I hope more people come out and watch these young athletes play.”

Pool play continues this week Monday with games at Astumbo gym. Playoffs are slated to start Wednesday for some of the age divisions.