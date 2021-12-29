After Imelda Waldron finished her first major marathon in Chicago in 2018, she knew she wanted to push herself further and resolved to become a Six Star Finisher.

“(I) just want to challenge myself and thought this is the fun way of traveling the world,” the 56-year-old Dededo resident said. “I called it race-cation.”

To become a Six Star Finisher, runners have to complete six world marathons majors in the cities of Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City. There are only two other runners from Guam who have earned the Six Star medal.

There’s no time limit or specific order. And when the sixth marathon is done, Six Star Finishers are awarded the medal of medals: six medals representing each city joined into one, stamped with the Abbott World Marathon Majors logo. Abbott World Marathon Majors introduced the Six Star Medal in 2016, “to honor the runners who complete all six major marathons,” the organization stated on its website. There are over 7,100 Six Star Finishers in the world.

Waldron has since completed the New York and Boston marathons, which leaves marathons in Berlin, London and Tokyo on her race-cation itinerary.

One hitch in Waldron’s journey has been the pandemic.

“I (was) supposed to run Boston, Berlin and London last year but it was all canceled,” Waldron said.

While she was disappointed, Waldron adapted and with the help of her running buddies she continued to train for the Boston Marathon, which proved to be the most challenging race for Waldron so far.

“It is the only major where you have to qualify,” she said. “Thousands and thousands of runners are trying to qualify for this race every year. It is difficult as lots of runners want to race this but the field is very small compared to other major races like Chicago and New York. They call it the marathon of all marathons.”

Waldron this year qualified for and finished the Boston race and it won’t be too long until she gets her Six Star Finisher medal.

Next up is Berlin. She aims to travel to the European city next September and plans to tick Tokyo and London off her Six Star list within the next two years.

It’s been six years since Waldron took up running. She hadn’t participated in sports as a kid and said she doesn’t participate in any other endurance sport. She started running in 2015. Her first marathon was the Honolulu Marathon.

“Running is the best way to exercise, a good therapy and best way to relax I believe whether you are chasing six stars or not,” she said. “I meet a lot of awesome nice people from all walks of life as I go on my journey. I believe in the end our goal is to be happy and healthy. We have the best running community here in Guam we support each other.”

As Waldron completes the three remaining marathons on her race-cation world tour, she will submit the information to Abbot World Marathon Major.

When she finishes her sixth marathon, she will earn a place in the Abbot World Marathon Majors Hall of Fame joining only two other Guam runners. Hisamitsu Hamamamoto and Cameron O’Neal are listed on the Hall of Fame as Six Star Finishers from Guam. Hamamoto earned his stars between 2013 and 2015 while O’Neal logged his six major marathons between 2015 and 2019.