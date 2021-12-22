The U10 division athletes shined Saturday morning, taking center stage at the Jingle Bell Soccer Tournament during the final weekend at the Guam Football Association National Training Center, with Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club Blue winning over the Fighting Wolves.

In the division’s third place match, the Southern Cobras took home bronze medals.

The tournament, a youth soccer development event supported in great part by Japan Football Association, featured nearly 50 teams competing over four weekends in the U6, U8, U10 and U12 divisions.

The U10 Division fielded the largest number of teams with 15. The teams were split over two weekends for round-robin matches before Saturday’s championship and third place matches. The 15 teams in the U10 Division were Wings FC Black, Red, and White teams, Community First/Days Inn Dededo SC Blue and Gold teams, Sidekick SC White and Silver teams, Quality Distributors FC, Bank of Guam Strykers, Guam Shipyard Wolverines, Southern Cobras, Southern Heat, Tumon Typhoons FC, NBG/MWR Hawks, and the Fighting Wolves.

In the first weekend, Tumon Typhoons FC won the U12 division. After two weekends of round-robin matches, the Bank of Guam Strykers won the U6 division and the Guam Shipyard Wolverines topped the U8 division.