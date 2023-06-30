Editor's note: This is the fourth article in a series featuring this year's eight Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year finalists.

When Southern High School valedictorian Cheyunne Ahn was informed that her graduation had been moved to July, she was devastated. She was still bitter about the pandemic and how the failed, distance-learning module robbed her of a normal high school experience and, then, with days to go until she was scheduled to deliver her commencement address, Typhoon Mawar struck the island and stole the chance to end her high school career with thunderous applause.

“I was furious at first to find out that I was not going to make it to my very own graduation ceremony when (the Guam Department of Education) first announced that it might be postponed to July,” Ahn said.

But Ahn had already spent much of her life adapting to harsh situations and looked at the bigger picture. After taking a deep breath and realizing that she was powerless, she accepted her fate as she prepared for her next station in life.

“I decided to face the inevitable by changing my perspective,” she said.

“Although I wanted to properly end my high school journey, I knew that I had better things and more challenges ahead of me,” added Ahn, who is currently in New York attending summer training for new recruits as she eagerly awaits the first day of classes at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

A day or two after accepting that her high school career was not going to end with her valedictorian speech, the school backpedaled and scheduled a graduation ceremony at the University of Guam. It would be in June, right before she was set to hop on a flight and say goodbye to her family and friends.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t jubilated to hear the news,” Ahn said. “I felt very grateful and very lucky that everything was sorted out in my favor.”

Ahn said that her teachers and guidance counselor Sharon Rivera were extremely supportive and encouraged her to take all of the Advanced Placement and honors courses offered at Southern High.

“With their help and guidance, I graduated as the class valedictorian, which is by far my greatest academic achievement,” Ahn said.

Making the impossible possible

When Ahn, her parents and three younger sisters relocated to Guam months before the pandemic, the bright-eyed student did not have command of the English language. At this point in her life, she had not yet discovered sports and without an effective outlet to blow off steam and with a new culture and other obstacles that only an outsider understands, she felt hopeless.

“I struggled emotionally as an outsider who could not speak English fluently,” she said. “Because I spent the majority of my life in Korea, I had to embrace a completely new identity in order to blend into American society.”

However, she said, being disconnected from the world allowed her to explore other passions.

A land of missed opportunity

With the hope of facilitating business opportunities and providing for his family, Ahn's father moved the family to Guam. He wanted his family to live close enough to Korea but remain on U.S. soil.

For the Ahns, living on Guam emerged as the best option. But when the pandemic hit, hope and promise turned into disappointment and desperation. But lost opportunity turned into a silver lining as the Ahns pivoted and focused on family over finances – easier said than done for a family of six living in a small, three-bedroom apartment, struggling to make ends meet.

Ahn, during what she described as dark times, said that she lacked purpose and felt lost. She also said her father helped pull her out of that darkness and showed her the light.

“My father has been my biggest inspiration and supporter,” Ahn said. “When I was lost, in the dark, with a sense of aimlessness during the pandemic, he took the initiative to set up a family routine.”

“He truly sacrificed his career and his own success for the success of the family,” she added. “My father’s passion to maintain a strong family inspires me to keep moving towards my goals so that I can serve as a role model to my younger sisters in return.”

Throughout the pandemic and up to the day before Ahn left for New York, her family, rain or shine, exercised for hours under the shade of their apartment complex’s gazebo and in sweltering heat on the basketball court. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, skips of a jump-rope, countless pushups, pullups and situps, shadowboxing sessions and running through the hilly streets of Piti while tightly grasping a dumbbell gave Ahn clarity and direction.

“Through the arduous routine, I learned the beauty of overcoming challenges,” she said.

Korea, New York, then Guam

Ahn was born in South Korea and spent her time growing up there and in New York, where her grandmother and other family members still live. Before moving to Guam, sports was never her priority. But with her father guiding and encouraging her, self-doubt turned into confidence and Ahn joined Southern’s cross-country and track teams.

Ahn, in April 2021, placed fifth at the GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island meet. The following year, a few seconds behind her equally impressive sister, she placed sixth. The two top 10 finishes, plus a better than perfect GPA and high SAT score made Ahn an easy selection as a 2023 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year finalist, an honor made possible by sacrifice and refusal to accept the status quo.

Ahn’s achievements, which there are many, include participating in Junior ROTC physical training/raider competitions and winning first place in the female category at the John F. Kennedy High School Air Force JROTC All-Island Annual Fitness Challenge.

Ahn, during the JFK event, earned the highest overall points.

“I was very proud of my team for also earning the first place title out of all eight JROTC units across the island,” she said.

A superior student, an excellent academic, and an altruistic American make Ahn one of the top candidates for the Shieh award.

“Being selected as a Shieh finalist comes with a great sense of responsibility and purpose,” she said, adding that it serves as inspiration for her fellow teammates, cadets and her sisters. She also said that her nomination gives back to those who have nurtured, shaped and motivated her to continuously thrive as a scholar-athlete.

Ahn and seven other student-athletes – four girls and three boys – have been selected as 2023 finalists.

“Because I started my athletic career late, just in high school, I feel even more grateful for all those who have pushed me and believed in my potential,” said Ahn, adding that sports and physical fitness were not her priorities, stating that they, when she was younger, were considered “esoteric.”

“Knowing that I still have a long way to go, I am extremely honored to stand alongside the island’s exceptional, hardworking athletes and to be able to say that I am a Shieh finalist,” Ahn said.

On Ahn’s way to becoming a Shieh finalist, sleep, hanging out with friends and social gatherings were not the priority. Motivated by a sense of duty and honor, and her father’s dedication and counsel, academics, exercise and involvement in Southern’s Army Junior ROTC became her life.

Each day she woke up at 4:30 a.m., supervised JROTC classes and events as the battalion commander, planned school events as a Student Body Association officer, worked out for a few hours after school, then climbed eight flights of stairs to her bedroom to study.

She never took the elevator.

“What seemed like an endless cycle was, in fact, a necessary part of the process to develop self-discipline,” she said. “My father taught me the power of daily routines and the effectiveness of mind control, which helped me prioritize my goals throughout high school. I eventually realized that every tough moment is just an investment in the future, not a sacrifice.”

Call it investment, sacrifice or something else, Ahn was stretched thin and sports became her only absolution. But with so many passions pulling her in equally as many directions, something had to give. Even an octopus can’t snag nine crabs at once.

“Having multiple extracurriculars on top of preparing for college applications, I concluded that I simply cannot do everything at once with a limited time,” she said. “At some point, I felt overwhelmed by all the responsibilities I needed to juggle.”

With all of the proverbial eggs up in the air at one time and before she cracked, she had to get rid of one of her extracurricular activities. She was running on empty. She quit sports.

“I remember crying because I had to quit track in my junior year,” she said. “Although I looked forward to the season, I learned to set priorities for myself and look at the bigger picture.”

Dedicated to serve

With a decorated high school career behind her and a bright future ahead, Ahn is eager to begin college at West Point where she plans on majoring in defense and strategic studies. She said she wants to gain a deeper understanding of military culture, history, and strategy.

“In the Army, I aspire to serve as a bridge between Guam, Korea, and the U.S.,” she said, adding that she chose West Point because she wanted to explore the true meaning of leadership and challenge herself by adopting a completely new lifestyle.

Surviving Typhoon Mawar

New to the island and never having experienced a typhoon, Ahn and her family huddled in their apartment as Typhoon Mawar stalled over Guam for many tense hours and gained speed. With sustained winds of 140 mph and 170 mph gusts, water poured through the window frames and flooded their apartment. In the evening hours of May 24 and into the early morning hours, the Ahns tried their best to mop up from Mawar’s wrath. As the typhoon pounded Guam, the Ahns used towels, clothes and books to try and stop the water from ruining family heirlooms and possessions.

“I definitely feel more confident going into West Point after surviving the typhoon,” Ahn said.

Enduring the struggles of the pandemic and braving Mawar’s incredible force were challenging, but shaped Ahn into a decorated student-athlete.

“Having a positive mindset is not just being optimistic and hoping for the best, but embracing the reality and finding effective ways to cope with the situation,” Ahn said.