After an in-depth rules explanation by longtime competitor Bob Bucek, the 2023 Monster Energy Motocross Championships Round 1 roared into action on Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

Wasting no time defending his 2022 Open Motorcycle Division title, JR Cepeda soared and floored his way to an impressive victory, outriding prominent racers Tim Wenden, “Little” Jon Aguon and Blaze Aiken to the checkered flag.

“I really enjoyed being back out there after a little while of a break. It felt nice to see all our moto family and friends and everyone up there at the track,” Cepeda said.

With a threesome of riders tearing at his tire, Cepeda had them chewing his dirt and choking on his exhaust.

“They're very good riders,” Cepeda said. “Of course, there's always going to be pressure from them.”

Cepeda, first to the flag, said that he felt pressure, but was more focused on having fun. If he wins, great. If he loses, that’s OK, too. As long as he and his bike don’t get too banged up and he finishes the race, he always finishes with a smile.

“I actually didn't have really that much pressure,” he said. “I actually felt more at ease and, coming into this year, I told myself I was just going to have fun, just like how I did when I first started doing this sport.”

Cepeda, who began racing as a 5-year-old, is now 25, and two decades of experience has brought perspective. While he enjoys the competition and claiming championships, he said that 2023 is all about bringing racing “back to the roots.”

“When you're a kid and you enjoy something, a hobby or sport, and you're having fun, you have no worries, you don't care about nothing, you don't care about what no one thinks of you, you don't care about nothing,” he said. “And when you're like that, you have no fear.”

Winning the first of two heats by a sizable margin, Cepeda entered the second heat with confidence, even though his head was still pounding from an unbelievable encounter with Mother Nature.

“I hurt my head in the first race,” he said. “I actually jumped so high that I hit a tree branch. That was kind of funny.”

New year, new challenges

For the past several years, the track remained relatively consistent – big jumps, quick straightaways, and tight turns. But a new year brings a new course, testing riders in different ways, while making the course more user-friendly to the sport's brand new and up-and-coming riders.

“It’s good to do some changes, just to, kind of, keep us guessing and to make us better as a rider,” Cepeda said. “I think the track is good. It's nice and flows, and it's fun. It's really fun!”

Bucek said that changes were made so new riders wouldn’t have too much difficulty on a super technical course.

“The obstacles are all the same but they've been made a little bit more user-friendly because this is our first round and we want to get everybody accustomed to being out there racing, and close together on not such a technical track,” he said. “The track is pretty easy, novices and experts, hard to distinguish between the two because the track is pretty simple.”