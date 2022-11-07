The undefeated Father Duenas Memorial School Friars varsity rugby team picked up their second straight win in this year's Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association/Guam Rugby Union season, dominating the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 29-5.

The game took place Saturday at George Washington High School.

All game long, Father Duenas’ Daryn Lujan made the right calls on offense and the Friars’ defense mostly contained the Sharks' offense. With Lujan directing traffic from the 10 position, his wingers turned passes into points.

“When we got the ball out to our guys out wide, they capitalized every time. … Every single time they got us points,” Lujan said.

Lujan said if he takes the risk to pass wide to his teammates, he trusts them 100% that they are going to make the play.

“Daryn took use of our backs’ speed on the sideline and our ability to get open and score,” said FD’s Alucious Medler. “We saw that we could go outside and our backs really achieved that. … Everyone came to ball out. Everyone came to do their thing.”

Early in the first half and about 60 meters from the Sharks’ try zone, the Friars stole a line out and Friars’ Tanner Costa passed to Medler who blew through the Sharks’ secondary for the first try. Alex Sojo added the 2-point conversion.

“I was wide-open and everyone on my back line supported me,” Medler said. “I knew I had space. I only had one defender to beat.”

Later in the half, Medler repaid Costa for the favor, pitching to the 11th grader who capped off the drive with a try. After a missed conversion, the Friars led 12-0.

“I think we have really good chemistry this year,” Medler said. “I know that if I get tackled or if someone's on me, Tanner and any of my backs are there to support me. And, same for them. If they're going, I'm there to support them.”

Despite the Friars’ intimidating defense, the Sharks’ Oshen Saralu answered back with his team’s only try.

With enough time to score one final try before halftime, the Friars’ Allen Guerrero plowed toward the try zone but was stopped by a staunch Sharks defense. FD’s Caleb Murphy tried finishing the drive but came up short. With one final push, Guerrero bolted past the try line, finishing the first half 17-5.

Slowly, the second half got underway.

After a few minutes into the half, FD’s Ian Castro received a pass and ran down the right sideline and into the goal for the 22-5 lead. Lujan added the 2-point conversion.

Trey Fields scored the Friars’ final try.