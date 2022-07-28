In a sneak peek of upcoming high school talent, the OG Napu team squared up against Elite in the U14 championship game for the 2022 KFC Summer Youth Circuit Tuesday evening at the National Training Center.

Families and supporters lined the sides as the two heavyweights ran through their warmups. In their previous matchup, Elite had secured a double-digit victory behind a stellar performance from Jace Dela Cruz and Kiko Stinnett. Now, OG was looking for some redemption. They got it, pulling away late in the third quarter for a 55-30 victory to claim the U14 title in the KFC Summer Youth Circuit.

It was a tight match to start off. Things got a little chippy much to the fans' delight as the two teams battled for every point. It was Dela Cruz who drew first blood, finding his way in for a tough up-and-under. But OG’s Phoenix Borja answered back in the next possession winding his way through the Elite zone to hit a twisting layup.

The tight offense and stingy defense set the tone for the opening quarter as both teams went at it to settle for a 6-6 score at the end of the first. In the second quarter, it was Elite’s Stinnett who attacked the gaps, drawing fouls for three trips to the charity stripe. For OG, Tristan Hahn and Borja were crucial to keeping Elite from running away. But a long bomb by Michael Bork resulted in Elite taking the 15-11 lead going into the half.

Coming off the break, Elite kept their foot on the pedal with Stinnett and Bork drawing buckets. Holding a six-point lead, Elite was in complete control of their destiny, however, twins Jordan and Joshua Madrazo extended the zone to pressure the Elite guards. The defense worked as the guards coughed up the ball, leading to easy baskets. With their fourth steal of the game resulting in the 23-21 edge for OG’s first lead of the game, Elite called a timeout to settle their guards.

However, the Madrazo twins kept their foot on the defensive pedal, racking up a few more steals and buckets to put up 21 points. Dela Cruz’s two treys kept Elite in the game as the quarter closed out with OG up 32-25.

With a chip on the line, OG kept up the defensive pressure. Elite couldn’t seem to settle and OG Napu cruised in the final quarter dropping another 21 points for the 53-30 championship victory.

Borja led his team with 14 points, while Josiah Madrazo and Tristan Hahn added 13 and nine, respectively. Dela Cruz led Elite with 12, while Stinnett and Bork added nine and seven, respectively.

After the game, Hahn said the goal is always to play against the best so he can get better and improve either as a teammate or as an individual athlete.

“It’s important because that was our first time playing together and we did pretty good so if we keep playing with each other, we are gonna keep building up our chemistry,” the forward said.

Borja echoed those sentiments, adding that the goal was always to compete with every team they challenged.

“The reason we won is because we all gave 100%. Me and some of my teammates weren't hitting but we were hustling and that got us the win,” Borja said. “We were new to the tournament and we all had something to prove.”

Both are trying to be part of the U15 team competing in the 2022 U15 Oceania Championships slated for later this year, so they recognize the value of getting reps against bigger, more physical defenders.

Moving forward, they said, the goal is to get more reps. For Borja, it’s improving his jump shot and game IQ. For Hahn, it’s shooting, ball handling, defending and conditioning.

The U18 divisions for the boys and girls division started Wednesday and is slated to end Aug. 9. The KFC Youth Summer League by Guam Basketball Confederation has had 47 teams participate with more than 300 games played.