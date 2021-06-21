After being sidelined for more than a year due to coronavirus pandemic-inspired rules and regulations, 40 rugby players participated in Saturday’s Return-to-Rugby one-day skills training session at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo.

The three-hour event, hosted by the Guam National Olympic Committee and the Guam Rugby Football Union, was hugely popular and organizers are considering similar events in the future.

“Because of the pandemic that halted everything, we have a whole bunch of players that have unfulfilled expectations, unfulfilled potential, and we feel for them,” said GRFU Co-Vice President Rob Leon Guerrero. “This is a small taste of us trying to get the community back into sports.”

Under the sweltering sun and windless skies, heat clung to the student-athletes as they eagerly soaked in education and acquired new and forgotten skills that went untouched during the pandemic.

“We haven’t had anything like this that the Union has been able to coordinate and organize,” Leon Guerrero said. “Moving forward, we definitely see that there is a huge interest and we want to reengage our rugby community into playing again.”

For Tammie Cruz, a junior at George Washington High School, returning to the pitch rekindled a love affair with the sport that has provided so much.

“Rugby is important to me because I see it as a way of getting out of the house and being productive,” Cruz said. “I love rugby. It’s an outlet for me to get my anger out. It’s very therapeutic for me.”

While the training offered the opportunity for many to return to the sport, it also proved as a reality check as to just how deconditioned many of them had become. But after passing, kicking and other training challenges, rusty play fell by the wayside and smiles, along with future champions, emerged.

“I honestly sucked at the field goals, but through this experience, I think I saw myself get better,” said Mia Tobias, who last suited up for the Tiyan High School Titans in March 2020.

With the student-athletes divided into four groups, camaraderie that was missed was ultimately regained, with the participants working exclusively together as a team and rotating through skill stations.

“I have been playing rugby since fifth grade,” said Jayven Mendiola, a junior at Okkodo High School. “It has taught me to open up and gel with new people.”

Leon Guerrero, who is also a member of Guam Men’s National Rugby Team, shared GRFU’s philosophy and teachings and what they hoped to instill in the attendees.

“When we are on the rugby field, we want our kids to make sure that they are achieving and meeting excellence,” he said. “We want to make sure that they are cultivating friendships and we want to make sure that they are showing respect for the game, for their opponents, for their team, and for themselves.”

With more than 18 student-athletes for Guam playing collegiate rugby in the states, most at the NCAA Division I level, the sport has become the ticket for Guamanians to earn scholarships and take their games to the next level.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had a lot of people who were doing well, a lot of high school players receiving scholarships and getting opportunities to play at a collegiate level, which is amazing,” Leon Guerrero said. “We have a few today that are going off to play in college.”