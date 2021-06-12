Deren Perez advances to 'American Ninja Warrior' semifinals

Guam’s most-recognized obstacle course aficionado, Deren Perez, competed on the television show “American Ninja Warrior” earlier this week and placed 24th in Qualifiers Round 2. The top-25 performance was good enough to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Perez’s round, which took place in season 13, episode 2, reportedly did not air, but he is excited for his accomplishment.

“Last night, my qualifier round on American @ninjawarrior unfortunately did not air. I ended up in 24th place and moving onto the semifinals,” wrote Perez on his Instagram account @guahan.ninja.

The semifinals, part of the episode 6 line up, is stated for July 5.

Editor's note: The Guam Daily Post has contacted Perez, and this article will be updated after the interview.