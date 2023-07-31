Guam’s trip to the Babe Ruth 13-15 Pacific Southwest Regionals in Woodland, California, was one that made coaches, players and parents proud and included a 6-5 win over Nevada.

Guam coach Vic Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post that goals were reached and he is proud of Guam’s “really great squad.”

After dropping the tournament opener to Northern California 13-3, Guam defeated Nevada. Guam lost its next game to host Woodland 21-6.

“Our boys did great against North Cal despite the game being within 24 hours from when we landed,” Fernandez said. “Taking the win against Nevada was a great experience and an even better accomplishment for our team and our island. Hands down to the coaches and players on the Nevada team. It was a great game from beginning to end.”

Fernandez said poor planning greatly affected Guam's chances. With less than a day to recover from the effects of jet lag, the islanders took to the field.

He said that Typhoon Mawar also posed many challenges. After the typhoon struck Guam in May, devastation to the island was severe and widespread, making it impossible to practice.

“Following the storm, it was hard to practice and even to get together,” Fernandez said.

Moving forward, Fernandez feels that better planning will increase Guam’s chances of playing to the best of its capabilities.

“The planning into this trip had many hiccups,” he said. “I think better planning would’ve allowed us to give an accurate assessment. But, if you ask me, our boys did great and they did their best – all I can ask for as a coach."

He said that Guam needs to focus on baseball and the kids.

“If we take the politics out of it, baseball on the island will be great,” he said.