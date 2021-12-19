The St. Francis Catholic School Crusaders overcame adversity to win the 2021 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam middle school girls volleyball championship on Friday, beating the St. John’s School Knights 14-25, 25-18, 15-5.

Although the Crusaders dominated in the opening set, teamwork and a refuse-to-lose mentality carried the Yona squad to the top of the podium - capping off a historic season, resulting in the school’s first volleyball title in more than a decade.

In the opening set, after the Knights libero Saya Green converted back-to-back aces, the visiting fans cheered as St. John’s increased their lead to 17-8.

The Crusaders, after getting crushed in the opener, regrouped and played at the level they expected of themselves.

“We just talked about coming back in the game hot and going in beast mode,” said team captain Landen DeVera.

With the metamorphosis into beast mode underway, St. Francis returned to the court fired up, surging to an 11-3 lead, which quickly grew into a 22-12 advantage. With two aces from DeVera, serving proved fruitful for the Crusaders, a practiced skill that allowed them to force a deciding set.

“We usually focus on our serves during practice,” DeVera said.

The Crusaders, with confidence restored, elevated their game even further in set No. 3. With a huge kill and a timely ace from Mea Manipol, St. Francis led 6-1. Just nine points from victory, they could almost feel the coveted trophy as it passed through their fingers.

But the Knights aren’t one of the island’s best teams for no reason, fighting hard to prevent their hope for a title from slipping away.

The Knights’ Kristine Deng responded with an ace, but that seemed to only make the Crusaders more determined to play even harder. Leading 9-5, St. Francis closed the match with a 6-0 run.

Two points from the match, the Crusader’s Elyssa Camacho fired two aces, a welcome end for the seventh-grader who struggled but eventually found her rhythm.

“In the beginning of the game, I was really down because I wasn’t playing good,” Camacho said. “But I brought myself up and started to feel confident in my serves. It feels great because I’m not usually one of the top players.”

For DeVera and the eighth graders, who were also celebrating Eighth Grade Night, the equivalent to high school Senior Night, winning the title was a great way to end their middle-school careers.

“It feels really good since it’s my last year,” DeVera said. “And I’m leaving a mark of history.”