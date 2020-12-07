Former University of Hawaii No. 1 singles player Cindy Nguyen has taught tennis at the Guam National Tennis Center since January, but now it’s time for her to say goodbye.

And, she will do it by giving back to the community she has grown to cherish and to the children whose games she helped elevate. From Dec. 11-12, Nguyen and the tennis center will host a “Beat the Coach" fundraiser, an opportunity for the island’s best weekend warriors to play against four accomplished teaching pros in a singles or doubles match play setting.

In a silent auction, interested parties can bid for a chance to show off their skills and try to win the opportunity to beat the coaches.

The coaches are: Nguyen; Felix Albert, UH former No. 1 men’s singles player; Christopher Cajigan, former University of the Pacific standout; and Christian Penafiel, a former No. 1 singles player for Lyceum of the Philippines University.

“I had been thinking for a long time that I wanted to do some type of fundraiser for the community,” said Nguyen, a former top 100 nationally ranked NCAA Division I player.

“One day, I was having a lesson with one of my students and she said, ‘How fun would it be if we could compete against you guys?’” Nguyen recalled. “A lightbulb, it clicked and I decided, ‘OK, maybe we can auction off a couple of coaches. We have some pretty good coaches on Guam.’”

With a $40 minimum bid, the highest bidders win the lessons.

To place a bid, visit https://www.32auctions.com/GNTFMATCHPLAY.

All bids must be submitted no later than 9 p.m. Dec. 9.

If you think you have what it takes, go for it! But don’t think for a second that the coaches are going to take it easy. They may toy with you a little, but they will play to win.

“I am planning on playing to the best of my ability, because I think some people have already started bidding on some of our lessons,” said Nguyen, adding that she will show “no mercy.”

She said that Guam has some really good tennis players and she may need to prep before her match.

“I’m thinking maybe I need to train a little bit beforehand,” she said. “I can’t let them embarrass me.

“I’m the coach.”

When Nguyen first arrived on Guam, brought on as an interim tennis director, she had committed only to a six-month contract. But after half a year, she signed on for another six-month stint, which allowed the Guam National Tennis Federation time to locate a long-term solution.

“She came and helped us open up the center and gave us time to recruit a long-term coach, and we did that,” said GNTF President Torgun Smith, adding that her replacement, Dylan Jicha, will take over after clearing quarantine later this month.

“I am grateful that Cindy came in here on a last-minute notice and helped us get our facility up and running,” Smith said. “I appreciate what she has done for us.”

Nguyen told The Guam Daily Post that living on Guam and working with the community has been her life’s greatest achievement. Before arriving on Guam, she admits that she didn’t know what to expect and was a little intimidated.

“Honestly, it’s the best experience of my life,” she said. “I have learned so much from working at this facility. … Any of my successes were not because of me, but because of the community.

“All my students helped me push for my classes. I am so grateful to be here.

“It has been incredible.”

She added that without the support from GNTF board members and the community she might have failed.

“I don’t know I could have done it,” she said. “I would really like to emphasize the community made this happen.

“All my successes at the club were because of them.”

With proceeds benefiting GNTC’s junior program, “Beat the Coach” allows Nguyen to check off the final box on her to-do list.

“Coming here, I had a list of goals I wanted to do as a manager of a club,” she said. "And now, with this fundraiser, I am able to accomplish everything I had written down that I wanted to do.

“I’m so stoked about that,” said the Long Beach, California, native.

“It’s a great going-away gift for Cindy to have this fundraising opportunity for the juniors,” said Smith, emphasizing all Department of Public Health and Social Services social distancing mandates will be adhered to. “It’s just two or four people on the court at a time, which is fine.”