After seven weeks of competition, the Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League wrapped up competition Sunday with a pair of matches at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

More than 150 athletes suited up on eight teams, kicking off the soccer season after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19. The participating teams were the Dededo Disasters, Docomo Pacific Docomoms, Guam Shipyard Femme Fatale, Latte Strong, Metro Pacific Islander Moms, Queen Cobras, and the Warriors.

There are several leagues currently still in season: the Budweiser Futsal League, Bud Light Women’s Futsal League and the GFA Women’s Recreational League. Last week, Eurocar FC was crowned champion of the Budweiser Masters Summer League with an undefeated record. The Masters League continues Friday with a re-scheduled match between Gino’s FC and Guam Shipyard Big Blue Masters before officially concluding.

Many clubs also are now focusing on registration for the opening of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League Fall 2021 season, set for Sept. 11. For a listing of participating clubs, their contact representatives, and instructions on how to register youth players for the upcoming league, visit the GFA website.

(Daily Post Staff)