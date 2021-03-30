DOCOMO PACIFIC reaffirmed its commitment to the Paire Football for its yearlong sports program. The company recognized the club's commitment to creating a positive impact on the youth of Saipan by "encouraging, advancing, and providing a safe and educational environment for the development of the sport." This falls in line with the company's policy of building and growing a community Better Together.

"Together, we are proud to stand by and use this opportunity to encourage and promote better values in our youth that we believe will have a lasting impact in our community," the company stated in a press release. The funds will support the club's health and wellness mission through equipment, uniform and other training expenses.

"We believe that through the spirit of togetherness and being one with our community, our youth have the potential to grow stronger together, spreading acts of unity and inclusion," the release stated.

Patty Coleman, Paire FC's president and head coached thanked the company for their continued investment and belief in the club's mission and purpose.

“Paire FC remains thankful to DOCOMO PACIFIC for its years of investment in youth development through the sport of soccer," Coleman said. "This sponsorship reaffirms their slogan of 'Better Together' and Paire FC’s slogan of 'Do it for the children.'"