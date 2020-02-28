Athletes for the island's military schools breathed a sigh of relief after a back-and-forth exchange on Thursday that canceled and then reinstated off-campus athletics and other activities due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19.

A few hours after an announcement was made Thursday that schools for military dependents would be pulling out of sports activities, Guam High School posted on its Facebook page this afternoon: "All events are back on."

It's unclear if this change affects only Guam High or all schools for military dependents on Guam.

Earlier in the day

The Department of Defense Education Activity on Thursday stopped its students' participation in off-campus extracurricular activities including athletics, clubs and student organizations, Guam High School Principal Jason Sheedy stated on the school’s Facebook page.

The decision to withdraw was made as a precaution in light of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus globally. Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the coronavirus, but there is growing concern about its spread internationally.

In a letter from Sheedy, addressed to all DODEA stakeholders, he stated, “Until further notice, due (to) the safety concerns of all our students, involving the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in DODEA, Guam schools we will be postponing all outside of school extracurricular activities...We will reevaluate on a week-by-week basis."

The Guam Daily Post contacted Sheedy, but he deferred questions to Gail Wiley, DODEA community superintendent. The Post attempted to contact Wiley but, as of press time, was unsuccessful.

Championship bid on hold

When the ban was announced, it terminated the Panthers softball team’s Interscholastic Sports Association championship bid. Guam High was scheduled to play the Southern High School Dolphins in a winners bracket showdown with Southern High scheduled to host the game.

“We were really excited to play the Panthers,” said Dolphins head coach Jessilyn Balajadia. When word came down in the afternoon that sports were back on, the teams tried to make the game happen, but the timing didn't work out.

According to Balajadia, plans are underway to reschedule the game for Saturday. However, no official word had come down on when and if the game would be played.

The last time the two teams met, the Dolphins edged the Panthers by two runs and Balajadia said the teams were looking forward to the rematch.

“We were behind the whole game,” Balajadia recalled. “We were looking forward to it. … It’s a bummer."

IIAAG president happy GHS back in

Terry Debold, the president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, a participating member of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Athletic Association softball league, confirmed that the order to suspend sports was rescinded.

"Guam High just announced they're back in for everything," he said. "Order rescinded ... happy for the kids though."

Debold said he spoke with a Guam High official who informed him that the initial decision to pull out was for the safety of Guam’s kids.

“They just had a team in Korea – their basketball – their team got canceled, they just got back,” said Debold, recalling a conversation he had with an unnamed Guam High official. “They have a team in Japan that’s on its way back.

“They’ve had kids traveling throughout Asia, and … they’re coming from these high-risk areas,” Debold said.

The World Health Organization, on its website, states Korea has 1,261 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 total deaths.

Japan has 164 confirmed cases and one death.

“Guam High is trying to do its job to protect our community,” Debold said. “Right now, we are designated as virus-free.”

Pacific District guidance

Jim Journey, superintendent of DODEA Pacific South District Office, informed Guam High via a message that states in part:

“In association with the government of Japan, Pacific U.S. military commanders, and the DODEA Pacific Region, the following guidance is given:

Student Travel: Large group off-island student travel will be canceled. All on-island study trips and excursions must be approved in advance of the event.

On-base gatherings and events will also be approved on a case-by-case basis. Parent and student concerns on travel must be taken into consideration for all events. The District Superintendent will have the authority to approve or disapprove all student travel within the district. Superintendents will base their decision on local military and host-nation travel guidance, and CDC guidance.