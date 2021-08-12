The Crowns Paradise Performance Dodgers lifted their record to 8-1 and extended their winning streak to three in a row after Tuesday night’s Guam Major League Baseball game against the Yona Redhawks at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

The Dodgers defeated the Redhawks 7-5.

In the first inning, the Redhawks broke open scoring and led 2-0, but after seven complete innings of play, the Dodgers honed in on the birds and led 7-3.

With the win, the Dodgers improved remain in second-place in GML standings. With the loss, the Redhawks dropped to 3-5 and fell into a seventh-place tie with the Agana Heights Cougars.

Despite having committed seven errors against Yona, powerful hitting and timely play cemented the Dodgers' win. At the plate, Dodgers designated hitter Derwin Aguon hit a double, drove in a run and finished 1-2. Mike Bautista, also 1-2, drove in a run and scored. Mike Concepcion, who went 2-4, scored once and connected with an RBI. Ryan Palomo, the Dodgers’ over-the-fence slugger, finished 1-4 with two RBIs and a home run. On the mound, with five strikeouts, Glenn Palomo received the win. Joe Duenas, the Dodgers’ replacement pitcher, recorded one strikeout and picked up the save.

For the Redhawks, Darren Palomo went 1-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice. Devin Sparks, also 1-5, knocked in a run. Joey Young, also with a hit, drove in a run. Tristan Cruz, 2-5, scored once run and drove in another. On the mound, with nine strikeouts, Mark Parks was tagged with the loss.

Next game, the first place, undefeated Rays will take on the Talofofo Rangers at Paseo at 7 p.m. The Rangers, one of a few bubble teams on the verge of making the playoffs, are riding a two-game winning streak.