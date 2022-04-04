After a COVID-19-inspired late start to the 2021 Guam Major League Baseball season pushed competition late into the rainy season, with seemingly incessant rain forcing cancelations, the wait is over.

Players and fans can now go back to enjoying the American pastime.

With 12 teams having joined the league in 2022, last Friday night’s opener at Paseo Baseball Stadium saw two familiar powerhouses swing back into action.

Although the game was eventually called off in the ninth inning due to rain, the Crown Chassis Specialist Paradise Dodgers dispatched the IT&E Rays 11-2.

While the Rays jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, a second-inning, two-run home run from the Dodgers’ Ryan Palomo started a five-run onslaught. With what proved to be an insurmountable lead, the Dodgers added another six runs.

Dodgers pitcher Fred Cepeda, with two strikeouts, was awarded the win. With the win locked up, replacement pitcher Glenn Palomo fanned four Rays.

On the losing side, Rays pitcher Brandon Santos was unable to notch the opening-day win.

While the Dodgers were ferocious from the mound, allowing only six hits through eight innings, they were even more devastating from the plate.

Leading the Dodgers’ offensive effort, Ryan Martinez finished 3-for-5, scored a run and knocked in three. Along with Martinez’s career-night effort, the smooth-stroking lefty also stole a base.

With a lineup deep with talent, arguably the league's deepest, one which produced 16 hits, the Dodgers’ Shon Muna Jr. also went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a double.

The Dodgers’ Randy Alcantara, who went 2-for-4, smacked in two runs and finished with an extra-base hit.

Teammate JR Hattig, who hit 1-for-4, finished with a double.

For the Rays, who finished with six hits and three errors, were led offensively by TJ Leon Guerrero. Guerrero, who went 2-for-3 from the plate, knocked in both of his team’s runs with a double.