Despite a late comeback attempt from the Agana Heights Cougars, the Crowns Paradise Performance Dodgers ended the night early with a 20-8 mercy rule win in Guam Major League action of Thursday at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

“We don’t take any team lightly,” said Dodgers designated hitter Derwin Aguon. “We just go out there and play hard. Nine innings strong, no matter what. If it’s 10-run rule, no matter what. We play hard until the end.”

With Agana Heights starting pitcher Jim Reyes’ curveball sitting high in the strike zone, the first four Dodgers batters hit singles. Taking advantage of Reyes’ offerings, Ryan Martinez, Shon Muna Jr., Randy Alcantara and Aguon each drove the ball into the outfield. After Aguon’s connection brought Muna Jr. across home plate, Reyes settled down, struck out two batters and ended the inning with a pop fly to left fielder Tre Hattori. Although the Dodgers had stranded two base runners, they led 3-0 and the foundation was set for more runs to come.

After Dodgers winning pitcher Mike Concepcion faced four batters and got through the first inning unscathed, Reyes’ disastrous second inning chased the veteran off the field and into the dugout. Reyes, one of the most respected sluggers on the island, hit three batters and gave up a crushing RBI double to Aguon.

“Man, I just go out there and put in some work and see whatever pitches I like,” Aguon said. “And me, all I do is go up there and swing hard. They (teammates) like to tease me: It’s either strike out, pop-up or home run. But I always try to go up there and get a hit.”

Aguon shared with The Guam Daily Post that he had read what Reyes was pitching and pounced.

“I kind of saw it off his hand. I kind of hit my first hit off balance. I sat back and jumped on it,” Aguon said. “My second at-bat against Jim, same thing, it was an inside curveball. I sat back and roped it down third.”

Reyes, with bases loaded and struggling with control, hit a third batter, which forced in a run. With bases loaded, the Cougars made a pitching change and reliever DJ Pangelinan walked Ryan Palomo, allowing another run to cross home plate. At the end of the inning, the Dodgers had batted around the order and scored five runs.

With competition easing up a bit in the third, fourth and fifth innings, the Dodgers went on a 10-run scoring bonanza in the top of the sixth inning. The inning was highlighted by Mike Bautista's towering two-run home run over the left field wall.

Palomo, who finished the game 3-3, hit two singles in the inning and scored a run. In the inning, the Dodgers had amassed seven hits, six RBIs and two more hit batsmen. But as the Dodgers run total soared, so did their bruises. After seven innings of play, Cougars pitching had plunked four different batters. Bautista, who was hit three times, had gotten his revenge with the towering home run.

In Bautista’s first at-bat in the first inning, the slugger had struck out. Expecting more of himself, the 30-something slugger wanting nothing more than to rip a Reyes breaking ball out of the park. But in his next three at-bats, the only thing getting hit was his body by the ball.

Bautista yearned for redemption after striking out, but was frustrated when he was hit by pitches three times. He said he knew it wasn't intentional, though.

“I got hit with a breaking ball all three times. If you want to hit somebody, you don’t hit them with a breaking ball, you hit them with the heater,” he added

What made Bautista’s home run improbable was that in the top of the sixth inning, after his fourth at-bat and third time getting hit by a pitch, the Dodgers coaching staff was going to take him out of the game for a much-needed, well-deserved rest. With aging knees and having played catcher in every inning of every game, Bautista welcomed the rest. But as he shrugged off the pain and begrudgingly trotted to third base, the pinch runner wasn’t ready to enter the game, so Bautista ran for himself and ultimately scored.

As Bautista crossed home plate, still without a base hit, he thought his night was through. But as the next eight of nine batters reached base safely and his replacement wasn't ready to enter the game, Bautista scrambled to put his gear back on.

“‘Par, you’re up, are you going to hit?” Bautista recalled his replacement asking him.

“‘What do you mean?’” Bautista answered a question with a question.

“‘Dude, you’re up!’” his replacement answered.

Bautista uttered an expletive in surprise.

“I didn’t even put my batting gloves back on in my last at-bat,” he said. ”I just grabbed my helmet, grabbed my bat and went straight out to the box.”

Bautista, expecting a breaking ball, received a breaking ball and watched his shot sail over the fence.

A vindicated Bautista remembered telling himself he had struck back after being beat up all night.

"I got a good pitch to hit. Made a little bit better contact than expected, to be 100% honest," he said.

With barely 2-1/2 hours having passed since Reyes’ opening pitch, the Dodgers led 20-2 and were three outs away from victory. But with their backs against the wall, the cagey, shellshocked Cougars, poetically, as if paying homage to Dylan Thomas, did not go gentle into that good night.

With Dodgers relief pitcher Gavin Santos on the mound, the Cougars loaded the bases. With bags full, Hunter Kinney smashed a bases-clearing RBI double.

The Cougars’ Carl Quintanilla, connecting on a pitch for the first time, hit an RBI double.

With all Dodgers starters watching from the bench, their 18-run lead started to evaporate.

“Come on, guys,” Bautista said to his anxious teammates.

With runners in scoring position and the mercy-rule-ending batter at the plate, Dodgers reliever Matt Murciano ended the game with a strikeout.

“Dude, we had two outs for like five or six batters,” Bautista said.