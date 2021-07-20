Even with a portion of their roster out for Sunday afternoon’s game, the Paradise Crowns Dodgers found a way to wake up the sticks in the extra inning as they defeated the Jr. Nationals 12-3 Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers were not even 24 hours out from celebrating the wedding of teammate Michael Bautista Saturday evening, which could have explained the teams rather slow start to Sunday’s game. The Jr. Nationals held a 2-0 lead through six innings until an errant scored run in the 7th and a solo homer from Derwin Aguon in the 8th had the Dodgers right back in action.

Defenses prevailed in the ninth for both sides, which set up a fruitful 10th inning for the Dodgers where they scored 10 runs to take command of the game coupled with costly errors made by the Jr. Nats.

Dodgers Tyler Bautista made his way home after an errant throw to third which opened the flood gates. Shon Muna Jr. would make his way home after an errant throw to extend the score to 4-2. Florencio Binuya would get a good hit for a two-run double to go up 6-2.

Muna Jr. brought in another run after two errors allowed runs to go up 9-2, setting up a big-time home run from Randy Alcantara to go up 12-2.

The Jr. Nats got a sacrifice RBI from Dominic Cruz in the bottom of the 10th before the Dodger defense locked up the 12-3 win.

Winning pitcher RJ Joe went all 10 innings and finished with seven total strikeouts. Jr. Nationals starting pitcher Tyler Santos finished with five total strikeouts and exited the game in the seventh inning leading 2-0.