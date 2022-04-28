After defeating the Yankees 12-2 in Tuesday night’s Guam Major League Baseball game, the Crown Chassis Specialist Paradise Dodgers slugged and pitched their way back on the winning track.

With starting pitcher Derwin Aguon recording eight strikeouts and more than enough firepower at the plate, the Dodgers handed the Yankees the loss via mercy rule.

With the win, the Dodgers improve to to 2-1.

The Yankees, with the loss, their second of the season, drop to 1-2.

For the Dodgers, Tristan Debold went 2-for-4 and finished with four RBIs. Alejandro Diaz, who hit 1-for-3, connected for three RBIs. Randy Alcantara, the Dodgers’ third baseman, finished 1-for-2 and scored three times. Coby Barnes, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI, hit the game-winning, walk-off double.

For the Yankees, Brian Bunag went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Mark Flores, the only other Yankee to record a base hit, was stranded on base. Zach Sablan added the Yankees' second run.

Tonight, baseball action continues with the undefeated Guam Jr. Nationals taking on the winless Yona Redhawks at 7 p.m. at Paseo.