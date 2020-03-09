The Southern High School Dolphins softball team on Saturday secured a spot in the Interscholastic Sports Association championship game with a big win against the George Washington High School Geckos.

The Dolphins, on their home field, defeated the Geckos, 12-7.

Despite the loss, in the double-elimination tournament, the Geckos are still in the hunt. But the road to the title goes through Southern.

In other competition, the Guam High School Panthers eliminated the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, 16-1.

In an elimination game, the Panthers will play the Cougars at 4 p.m. Tuesday at GW.