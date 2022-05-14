There was no stopping the Southern High School Dolphins girls soccer team.

In Thursday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association semifinal playoff game against Okkodo High School, the Santa Rita stronghold defeated the Bulldogs 4-0 at Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

With two goals in each half, the first two from Cindy Maestrecampo and the next pair from Isabella Tainatongo and Analea Meno, the Dolphins were not to be denied.

“They did great today,” said Meno, describing the Bulldogs intensity and determination. “We came out a lot stronger than we did the last game we challenged them. Our spirits were really high this game, and I'm glad we played the way we did.”

“We took the win today, and to the championship we go!” she added.

In the 21st minute, Maestrecampo struck first, dribbling down low on the right side, waiting for Okkodo goalkeeper Kahaya-lani Scharff to move up in the pocket, then sending a low cross into the side of the net. The ninth grader was surprised that her shot, which proved to be the game-winner, made it past the 11th grade, GDOE ISA First Team All-Star keeper.

“I just saw a clear opening on the right side, took it and then aimed for the bottom corner,” Maestrecampo said. “She almost got it. I’m really lucky that she didn’t.”

Maestrecampo, six minutes later, scored her second goal. This time, after running the length of the field and receiving the assist from Meno, she sent a soft shot that grazed Scharff and rolled inches past the goal line.

“My legs were dying,” Maestrecampo said. “I just took it all the way. I saw the opening and she touched it.”

“I was like: ‘Wait, is she going to stop it or whatever,’” Maestrocampo thought to herself. “But no, it went in and I was really happy.”

Although the Bulldogs led 2-0, Okkodo’s intensity remained high. In the final three minutes of the first half, a 15-foot shot from Mia Blas was grabbed out of the air by Lareina Marion, Southern’s goalkeeper. Two minutes later, Cadance Mansapit took a shot that hit the crossbar, fell to the turf and was cleared out of bounds.

In a game of inches and a timely save, the Dolphins took their two-goal lead into halftime.

After the intermission, the confident Dolphins dashed onto the field.

During the break, the Dolphins remained relaxed, yet focused.

“In halftime, we were eating oranges and candy,” Meno said. “Our coaches really helped us with motivation and they just told us to 'keep on going and keep up the energy.'”

“We really wanted it. And we really pulled it off,” Meno said.

Eighteen minutes into the second half, a blast from Meno drilled the crossbar and fell into Scharff’s arms.

Nine minutes later, in the 67th minute, Scharff made a diving save on another hard shot from Meno.

Meno, denied twice, would not be held back for long.

With four minutes remaining, Maestrecampo dribbled down low and bent a pass in front of the goal to a wide-open Tainatongo. With nobody in front of her and Scharff still making her way from the far side of the box, The freshman redirected the pass into the net.

“I was really happy about that goal,” Tainatongo said. “I was really excited and I didn't know how to react. But when I saw it cross, I just went for it.”

Less than four minutes later, with time set to expire and their ticket already punched, but not yet handed to them, for a trip to the championship game, Meno beat the defense to a loose ball and rifled in the final goal.

“Getting that goal felt really good because I got through all the defense with the help of our other scorer, Cindy,” Meno said.

The 'ship: JFK vs. SHS

The Dolphins, in the championship game, will take on the undefeated John F. Kennedy High School Islanders at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

The Islanders on Thursday advanced to the finale by defeating the George Washington High School Geckos 3-0. In the win, Jada Han scored a hat trick.

"I'm excited to see how my team can do in the championship,” Maestrecampo said. “We're here to win it.”

In their two meetings during the regular season, JFK, both times, blanked Southern 2-0. With the title on the line, Meno hopes to flip things around and beat the Islanders.

“Of course we're looking for the win,” she said. “Win or lose, we’re still a team and I know that no matter what the outcome is, our team did the best they could and we all played with our hearts.”