The Southern High School Dolphins girls volleyball team on Thursday picked up its first win of the young Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season, dropping the visiting Okkodo High School Bulldogs 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21.

Leading the Dolphins offense, junior outside hitter Elecia Paulino recorded nine kills and three aces. Paulino, saving her best for last, notched four kills in the final set.

Paulino said the win meant a lot, especially for her.

“We all set a goal for today and we accomplished it,” Paulino said.

Southern, in the latter part of each set, played its best. In Set No. 1, tied 20-20, Paulino’s second kill ignited Southern’s offense. The Dolphins, with a 5-0 run, closed out the set.

Paulino, in Set No. 2, with a 6-1 run, helped the Dolphins win the frame.

Paulino said that thinking about how much they wanted to win the game drove the Dolphins.

As Southern looked to close out the Bulldogs in straight sets, Okkodo’s Laurence Mupas elevated her game. With the score tied at 19-19, an ace fired up her teammates as they forced a fourth set.

Southern, regaining composure, played through Paulino’s powerful and well-placed strikes. Southern’s Tasi Naputi, with three kills in the fourth set, also elevated her game.

“We just wanted to have fun and do our best while leaving it all out on the court,” Paulino said.