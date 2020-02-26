Dolphins edge Bulldogs 15-10

As the girls high school rugby teams look to improve their placement in the upcoming playoffs of the Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association Rugby League, every win becomes important.

The Southern High School Dolphins are one of those teams hoping to move up in the rankings.

Despite giving up two tries to the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, the Dolphins held on to win the game, 15-10.

The host Dolphins scored in the opening minutes to set the tempo of the game.

Following a kick, the Dolphins got possession of the ball on their own 40-meter line. The ball was pitched to Briann Taisipic, who then ran for 60 meters to make the game 5-nil.

“It felt good helping the team, but we know Okkodo is a tough team,” Taisipic said. “That try was a team effort, but we knew we had to fight for more tries.”

A few minutes later, Okkodo's Seiana Nedlic answered to even the score with her own 50-meter run.

“I felt the chemistry within the team,” Nedlic said as she described her try. “Our communication was on top, and we were hitting a groove. It felt great to score, but it wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the teamwork.”

“After Okkodo scored, we didn’t put our heads down,” Taisipic said. “We knew we had to fight hard for another try to make up for it (Okkodo’s try).

Okkodo began to press hard with their defense, then the Dolphins’ Taisipic kicked the ball deep into Okkodo territory.

Following a Bulldogs tap and go, the Dolphins were able to force a turnover inside the 20-meter line. Dolphins veteran Jayann Andrew passed the ball to her sophomore teammate, Isabella Hernandez, who then scored from 10 meters out to make the score 10-5 at halftime.

“My teammate Jayann passed it to me,” Hernandez said. “I saw a space that was in between Okkodo’s setup and I made it perfect into the try zone. Going into the half, we knew if we worked hard we could take this win.”

Okkodo's Nedlic said when the girls came out in the second half, they knew the game was still close and needed to continue to play hard to get either a tie or the win.

“We knew we had to at least tie up the score and not give up another try,” Nedlic said. “We had to give one more push to reach that try line.”

Four minutes into the second half, the Dolphins struck again when Jufania Andrew dove across the try line to score what turned out to be the game-winning try.

“Actually I was really shocked to score. I am really proud to be able to help my team win," she said. "I want to thank the whole team for playing their hearts out there. Okkodo is really good, they put in some good work, too.”

“I really believed in my team. Being the team captain and seeing all these new players coming out, I am just really proud that they really did a good job," Hernandez added. "I like when games go back and forth, because it becomes a real challenge and I like to see what our players do (in those situations)."

The Bulldogs’ Nedlic scored one more time to make the final score 15-10.

“I am just glad our team did their best and we’re ready for the playoffs," Nedlic said.