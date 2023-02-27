The George Washington High School Geckos baseball team dominated the Guam High School Panthers 18-1 Saturday afternoon at Okkodo High School, closing the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season with their third win of the season.

However, with only four teams advancing to the playoffs, the Geckos, Panthers, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks and Okkodo Bulldogs did not make it to the postseason.

Playoffs begin tomorrow, with the Notre Dame High School Royals (5-2) taking on the Southern High School Dolphins (5-2) at 4 p.m. at Okkodo. In the other semifinals match, which will take place directly after the ND vs. SHS game, the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars (7-0) will meet the Tiyan High School Titans (4-3).

Geckos open the game early

Right off the bat, pun intended, the Geckos brought their A game. In the opening inning, Raythan Sablan smacked a double, then teammate Avian Gumataotao crushed a triple, bringing home a pair of runs, including the eventual game-winner.

Geckos pitcher Sablan credits the victory to a strong performance at the plate.

“Honestly, the game was hard but, then, once we got our lead, we just got to let loose and have fun,” he said.

Sablan, having pitched his final high school game, reflected on his time with the Geckos.

“My career is crazy. It’s different every year,” he said. “You meet different people, play different positions, and have fun. I’ll be able to see these guys, but I won’t be able to play anymore.”

For the Panthers, who only garnered one win this season and only touched home plate once against the Geckos, the 2022-2023 campaign was a chance to learn the game and have fun. And in the fifth inning, Diego Acevedo Cruz finally gave the Panthers a reason to smile.

“I feel happy with the performance of my team,” said Cruz, whose plate touch ended the shutout.

GW coach Lawrence Aflague left his team with advice for the future.

He told them to work on correcting their mistakes, elevate fielding mechanics, and continue to improve in hitting and throwing.

For Panthers coach John Borja, the season was challenging. But there is promise for the future, as the majority of his roster was comprised of freshmen.

“It was a challenging season,” he said. “We had quite a bit of our athletes who never played organized baseball, but they came out with passion and enthusiasm. Every day they got better, and that's all I ever asked of them.”