It had been nearly two years since the last football game was played on Guam, but in Friday night’s Interscholastic Sports Association season-opener, the Southern High School appeared battle ready against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders.

Southern, with three rushing touchdowns and a safety, the Dolphins, on JFK’s Ramsey Field, defeated the Islanders 20-6.

Whereas the Dolphins scored on their first set of downs, the Islanders struggled moving and hanging on to the ball, fumbling twice, both times recovered by Southern, and throwing one interception.

In the first half, with the Dolphins’ Isaiah Topasna, Zavier Camacho and Josiah Quintanilla each scoring touchdowns, Southern led 18-0.

Topasna’s opening touchdown, a 35-yard run on the right sideline, put Southern on the board first. Early in the second quarter, after Quintanilla set up a second score with a 40-yard run, Camacho, with a 1-yard touchdown run, finished the drive. Also in the second quarter, after recovering a fumble deep in JFK’s territory, Quintanilla punched through the defense for his first touchdown.

“Honestly, I feel like it was a breeze, mostly because of my line. My linemen always work hard in practice, and they just opened up a huge hole for me to get through," Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla said that victory was based on teamwork and dedication.

“We all worked together, and we worked hard,” he said. “We put in all the time in practice.”

He also said that, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season, it is a blessing to be playing football.

“I want to thank God for that, for helping us get through this virus. It’s just a blessing to have a season,” he said.

Topasna, playing ironman football, catalyzed the Dolphins' offense and defense.

“The game felt excellent. Our offense and defense were working,” he said. “We just need to tune it up.”

Late in the second quarter, adding to Southern’s final score of the half and the game, Michael Jesus broke through JFK’s offensive line and sacked Trey Blas for a safety.

Late in the third quarter, calling his own jersey number, Blas turned a broken play into a 22-yard touchdown run. After shaking Southern’s defensive line and breaking through the secondary, the freshman field general, a 14-year-old, raced untouched down the left sideline and into the end zone.

“I’ve been wanting one since the season started - a touchdown,” Blas said. “It felt really good, my family was running to the sideline. Everyone was happy, but, at the end of the day, we didn’t come through with the game.”

“That was a lot of pressure. It was my first game and I was really nervous,” Blas said. "We needed more practice. The team wasn’t organized.”

Even though several snaps from center sailed over Blas’ head, resulting in lost yardage, the former youth football star, who played for the Steelers, was happy to return to the field.

“It feels really nice. I love being on the field,” he said, adding that, new players at new positions led to several errant snaps and mistakes.

“That’s why all that chaos happened,” he said.