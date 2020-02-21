In a battle to the top of the standings, the Southern High School Dolphins softball team dominated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars on Thursday.

Heading into the Interscholastic Sports Association showdown, the Cougars and Dolphins were a perfect 6-0. After a little more than 4-1/2 innings, Southern, on their home diamond in Santa Rita, had the Cougars begging for mercy. In a game filled with Dolphins highlight-reel defense and powerful hitting, Southern beat Academy, 11-1.

“This was a good game for all of us, especially with everybody here,” said Dolphins starting pitcher Jeraila Martinez, who was nearly perfect from the mound. “This is the biggest game we’ve ever had, and this is the furthest we’ve come since I played my freshman year.

“To win this game meant a lot, considering they just did the All-Island meeting last night, and the odds weren’t in our favor. We came in clutch this game, and we are ready for the playoffs."

Despite allowing the Cougars’ Isabella Muña to score in the top of the first inning, the Dolphins settled down, and Martinez went to work. After striking out two batters, the Dolphins could feel the shift in momentum.

“It didn’t shake me at all because I knew and believed in my team today,” Martinez said. “I knew that was just beginning-of-the-game jitters.”

“We came back, we took it, and that’s all that matters.”

In the bottom of the first inning, the Dolphins scored three runs and never looked back. Crossing home plate, Vanesha Naputi, Sierra Reyes and Kaleah Duenas made it a runaway.

Naputi, who scored twice and hit a long double past the cones in center field, was impossible to get out.

“Coming into this game, I was super nervous all day, even yesterday,” Naputi said. “We worked hard for this.”

The Dolphins’ Jonese Taimanglo, who scored twice and hit a double, did it on both sides of the diamond. In the fourth inning, fighting the sun and tracking a fly ball hit to the infield, she recorded the third out with a no-look, over-the-shoulder circus catch.

"Defense is important to us because we’re trying to be strong, trying to get the W," Taimanglo said.

“We are the underdogs,” said Martinez, who was awarded the win and pitched a complete game. “For us to come up from the whole season and be on top, it means a lot to every one of us.”