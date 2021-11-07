With two rushing touchdowns, a 27-yard TD reception, and a 52-yard pick-six, the Southern High School Dolphins football team shut out the Tiyan High School Titans 26-0 on Saturday night at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

“I just want to thank my parents and all the supporters who came out to support me, and I just want to thank my team for being the team that they are,” said Dolphins quarterback Josiah Quintanilla. "They're very loyal.”

With the win, a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association mid-season contest, the Dolphins are in sole possession of fourth-place. The Titans, with the loss, are ranked fifth.

In the opening quarter, the Dolphins Zavier Camacho ran for a 40-yard gain which set up Southern’s first score, a 2-yard run from senior Isaiah Topasna.

“The offense really pushed and we all worked together,” Topasna said.

With strong defenses and ineffective offenses highlighting the remainder of the first half, the Dolphins led at halftime 6-0.

During the halftime intermission, which was supposed to be the backdrop for Southern’s Senior Night festivities, a driving rain halted the celebration and soaked the field.

Just as the rain washed away, or postponed the Dolphins’ time-honored tribute to its 12th graders, Southern’s aggressive play wiped away the Titans' chance for a comeback.

In the fourth quarter, with the Dolphins just inside Tiyan’s red zone, Camacho turned a Quintanilla handoff into a 16-yard, spinning, tackle-breaking touchdown. Just as it looked as if the Titans were going to stop Camacho, tremendous second and third efforts and a never-say-die attitude carried the 11th-grader into the end zone.

"I just kept running, that's all," Camacho said. "That's what I do. I just keep running. When I saw the guy come up, I did a spin. I was still up, so I've got to get in there, got to get in there and get the TD for boys."

Quintanilla, with a quarterback-keeper, called his own No. 57 and pounded ahead for the 2-point conversion.

For most of the game, Tiyan had stopped Southern’s passing game. But after a short completion to Jaren Leon Guerrero, a 5-yard route, the senior ran another 22 yards for his team’s third touchdown.

“We work on that every day at practice,” Quintanilla said. “The beginning of the game, I wasn't really focused. And then towards the end of the third-quarter, and the fourth-quarter, I flipped my switch. I just saw him open, and threw it.”

With under three minutes remaining in the game and a 20-point lead, the Dolphins’ Michael San Nicholas read a telegraphed pass, intercepted it and raced 52 yards for a pick-six and the game’s final score.

“Man, I just listen to my coaches,” San Nicolas said. “Shout out to coach K. … Everything that he taught me, it all just came out on the field, and it happened, and it brought the victory to my team. Bringing the last six points to the victory, it feels great.”

Standings

Place, school, record, PF, PA, streak

1: FDMS Friars, 4-0-0, 87, 14, 4W

2: GHS Panthers, 3-1-0, 95, 30, 1W

3: GWHS Geckos, 2-2-0, 46, 50, 1L

4: SHS Dolphins, 2-2-0, 46, 47, 1W

5: THS Titans, 2-2-0, 16, 63, 1L

6: JFK Islanders, 2-2-0, 39, 44, 1W

7: SSHS Sharks, 1-3-0, 36, 47, 1L

8: OHS Bulldogs, 0-4-0, 7, 77, 4L

Results, Week 4

Game, score

FDMS Friars def. GWHS Geckos, 36-7

GHS Panthers def. OHS Bulldogs, 41-7

SHS Dolphins def. THS Titans, 26-0

JFK Islanders def. SSHS Sharks, 22-14

Schedule, Week 5

Friday, Nov. 12

Game, location

GWHS Geckos vs. JFK Islanders, JFK

SHS Dolphins vs. SSHS Sharks, OHS

Saturday, Nov. 13

FDMS Friars vs. OHS Bulldogs, GWHS

GHS Panthers vs. THS Titans, GHS

*All game times 7 p.m.